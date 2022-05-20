UNM earns national honor for football communications operation

The University of New Mexico’s athletic communications department has won a “Super 11” award bestowed by the Football Writers Association of American, which recognizes the best performning sports information departments in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Frank Mercogliano runs the operation as Assistant Athletic Director for Communications and credited among others head football coach Danny Gonzales.

“He runs a very open program with tremendous access, which makes our jobs on the external team easy,” Mercogliano wrote.

This is UNM’s first Super 11 award and first time UNM has been honored for press operations in football since 1988 under former director Greg Remington.