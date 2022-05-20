GOP candidates for governor in TV debate Friday

All five Republican candidates for governor will appear Friday night in a televised debate sponsored by KOAT-TV, News Radio KKOB and the Albuquerque Journal.

The debate is set to air at 7 p.m. on KOAT, Channel 7.

Panelists from the Albuquerque Journal, KOAT and KKOB will ask the candidates questions on crime, abortion, the environment and other issues of importance to New Mexicans.

Competing for the Republican nomination to take on Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham are Jay Block, Rebecca Dow, Ethel Maharg, Mark Ronchetti and Greg Zanetti.

In addition to airing on KOAT-TV, the debate will be broadcast on 770 KKOB and uploaded to ABQJournal.com.

Expanded early voting in the June 7 primary begins Saturday. Absentee and limited in-person voting is already underway.