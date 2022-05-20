 Cancer survivor sings the praises of community - Albuquerque Journal

Cancer survivor sings the praises of community

By Journal Staff Report

Mario Uranga, second from left, is in remission from thyroid cancer. La Cumbre Brewing started a GoFundMe to help with medical bills. (Courtesy of the Uranga family)

Mario Uranga first heard his future wife, Alexandra, sing while they were students at the University of New Mexico.

In 2013, they tied the knot and started a family, all while keeping music as a pillar of their lives.

But Uranga’s life changed during the pandemic when he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. The cancer spread and wrapped around his vocal nerve, which altered his voice.

Now in remission, he is awaiting news from a surgeon in Denver on a special treatment that aims to strengthen his weaker vocal cord and help return his voice to normal.

His medical bills keep rolling in, but one of his regulars at La Cumbre Brewing started a GoFundMe page for the family.

KKOB Radio will air Uranga’s story Friday as part of “The Good News File.”

People from the beer and local music communities have come out in full force to support Uranga’s family.

“I think it’s just kind of incredible to know that you’re making an impact on people every day, maybe without knowing it,” Uranga said. “I think what I’ve learned from this whole experience is that I’m not an island. I have this incredible community around me and we should all be taking care of each other. It’s given me the opportunity to reflect on what actually makes life good and to focus on all the little things that make us happy.”

The GoFundMe effort has raised $12,355 of its $15,000 goal.

“The Good News File” is a series of uplifting stories in partnership with KOAT-TV and KKOB Radio. The Journal will publish a “Good News” feature the first Friday of the month, KOAT-TV will present its feature each second Friday and KKOB each third Friday.

 

