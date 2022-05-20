 False report of active gunman disrupts Santa Fe hospital - Albuquerque Journal

False report of active gunman disrupts Santa Fe hospital

By Martin Salazar / Journal City Editor

A bogus report of an active gunman at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe spawned a massive police presence at the facility for hours on Thursday evening.

The Santa Fe Police Department said in a news release late Thursday that they determined after a two-and-a-half hour search of the facility that there was no threat.

“During the initial investigation, officers learned an individual not associated with (the) hospital had made the threat of an active gunman over the telephone to emergency room staff,” the release said. “Santa Fe police is actively investigating the individual who made the threat who is considered a person of interest.”

Police said they received the report of a possible active gunman at the hospital at 6:48 p.m. and were at the hospital minutes later. State Police officers were also brought in to help search the sprawling facility.

“Officers and hospital staff conducted a methodical clear of the entire facility and deemed no active threat existed,” the release states. “The location was deemed safe at 9:20 p.m.”

Santa Fe police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call Officer Brandon at 505-955-5460.

