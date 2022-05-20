 Fiery fatal fatal crash closes northbound I-17 in Phoenix - Albuquerque Journal

Fiery fatal fatal crash closes northbound I-17 in Phoenix

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

PHOENIX — A fiery fatal crash involving two big rigs closed part of a Phoenix freeway during the Friday morning commute.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said at least one person was killed in the crash on northbound Interstate 17 near Deer Valley Road at about 4 a.m., forcing closure of the northbound lanes of I-17 at State Route 101.

A brief statement released by the DPS did not provide additional information on the circumstances on the crash but news video showed burned wreckage on the freeway.

AZFamily.com reported that the driver of one big rig was killed when that driver’s truck struck another big rig that was stalled on the freeway.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said southbound lanes of I-17 weren’t affected.

