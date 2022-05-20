APD officer charged in rape of airport security guard

An Albuquerque Police Department officer working in the aviation department at the airport has been charged with rape, false imprisonment and intimidation of a witness.

Johnny Garcia, 38, was booked into jail and then released Thursday night.

Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque Police Department spokeswoman, said he is on unpaid leave and an internal investigation is ongoing.

“We are not able to comment on the details of the case, except to say the department took the victim’s allegations very seriously,” Atkins wrote in a statement. “Our sex crimes sergeant conducted the criminal investigation and worked with the District Attorney’s Office to determine charges.”

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court, a woman working as a security guard reported that she met Garcia in December. She said in February Garcia had opened a closet door, called her over and when she went inside forced her to perform sex acts.

The woman said she was intimidated by Garcia and didn’t feel like she could resist him.

When he was interviewed, Garcia told investigators that it was a consensual encounter. However, detectives found he had also been texting her coworkers in an attempt to discredit and intimidate the woman, according to the complaint.