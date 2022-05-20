 MLG meets with federal officials on wildfires, will proceed with wedding plans - Albuquerque Journal

MLG meets with federal officials on wildfires, will proceed with wedding plans

By Dan Boyd / Journal Capitol Bureau Chief

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham hugs her fiance Manny Cordova after her giving her 2019 inaugural address at the Santa Fe Convention Center. Lujan Grisham and Cordova will tie the knot this weekend in a small, private ceremony in Washington D.C. that will be officiated by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris. (Eddie Moore/Journal)

SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will proceed with her Washington D.C. wedding plans this weekend, but has turned the visit to the nation’s capital into a business trip — with nuptials tacked on — with wildfires burning across New Mexico.

The Democratic governor will get married to longtime fiancé Manuel Cordova in a Saturday ceremony officiated by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, the Governor’s Office confirmed Friday.

A spokesman for the governor said earlier this week no decision had been made about whether to postpone the wedding ceremony, due to wildfires that have burned thousands of acres across New Mexico, displaced an estimated 15,000 to 18,000 people and destroyed between 1,000 to 1,500 structures and homes.

While Lujan Grisham ultimately decided to proceed with the wedding, she also met Friday with U.S. Forest Service Chief Randy Moore and U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack regarding disaster relief for New Mexico farmers and ranchers and the prescribed burn lit by the U.S. Forest Service that started one of the fires.

That wildfire — the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon fires actually burned together into a single fire complex — has burned more than 300,000 acres across norther New Mexico, making it the largest wildfire in state history.

Lujan Grisham and other state officials have expressed strong displeasure with the U.S. Forest Service for proceeding with the planned prescribed burn, despite strong winds and extreme drought conditions.

Meanwhile, the governor also spoke Friday with U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, a spokeswoman said, to reiterate her request the Federal Emergency Management Administration approve all aid requests from New Mexicans.

Lujan Grisham has also called for the federal government to cover the entire cost of the damages and recovery associated with the fire — instead of requiring the state to cover a portion of such costs — and spoke with President Joe Biden earlier this week.

After being invited by the governor to visit New Mexico and meet with state residents affected by the wildfires, Biden said he intends to do so. But no date for an official visit has been set.

As for the wedding, Lujan Grisham, 62, who has two adult children, was previously married but her husband, Gregory Grisham, died of an aneurysm while jogging in 2004.

She and Cordova met through mutual friends and have been together since 2012 but had to delay a planned wedding ceremony last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Jared Leopold, a spokesman for the governor.

