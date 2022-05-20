 United's Saturday home match postponed; opponent has COVID issues - Albuquerque Journal

United’s Saturday home match postponed; opponent has COVID issues

By ABQJournal News Staff

The USL Championship announced today that the match between New Mexico United and the Phoenix Rising FC, scheduled for Saturday at Isotopes Park, has been postponed because multiple covered persons on Phoenix Rising FC are unable to participate per the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

Information on the rescheduled date will be provided in the coming days, and United said all valid tickets to Saturday’s match will also be valid for the rescheduled match.

Check back here later and in Saturday’s Journal print edition for more details.

 

United’s Daniel Bruce hugs Harry Swartz (33), whose equalizer goal in stoppage time helped New Mexico salvage a tie with San Diego Loyal SC at Isotopes Park on May 7. United was supposed to host Phoenix on Saturday, but that match is being postponed. (Mike Sandoval/For the Journal)
