United’s Saturday home match postponed; opponent has COVID issues

The USL Championship announced today that the match between New Mexico United and the Phoenix Rising FC, scheduled for Saturday at Isotopes Park, has been postponed because multiple covered persons on Phoenix Rising FC are unable to participate per the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

Information on the rescheduled date will be provided in the coming days, and United said all valid tickets to Saturday’s match will also be valid for the rescheduled match.

Check back here later and in Saturday’s Journal print edition for more details.