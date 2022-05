A man was fatally shot Friday afternoon in Southeast Albuquerque.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said officers responded around 2 p.m. to a shooting in the 1500 block of High SE, near Interstate 25 and Central.

He said as officers responded a man with a gunshot wound showed up to the hospital. The man died shortly after.

“Homicide detectives have started an investigation,” Gallegos said.