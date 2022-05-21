Watch: GOP candidates for governor appear in TV debate

SANTA FE — The five Republican candidates for governor clash in their only televised debate Friday as they question each other’s qualifications and pitch themselves to GOP voters.

Click on the video above to watch the debate recorded earlier this week and jointly sponsored by KOAT-TV, News Radio KKOB and the Albuquerque Journal.

In the hour-long debate, the candidates address abortion, border security, crime and election integrity. They also bluntly question each other.

Competing for the Republican nomination are Jay Block, Rebecca Dow, Ethel Maharg, Mark Ronchetti and Greg Zanetti.

The winner will take on Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and a Libertarian candidate this fall.

Airing of the debate comes as expanded early voting in the June 7 primary begins Saturday. Absentee and limited in-person voting is already underway.