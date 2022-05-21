Sports Speak Up! On Phil Mickelson, James Harden and … General Booty

UNM FOOTBALL COACH Danny Gonzales confirmed that a quarterback named General Booty was recently in town on a recruiting trip. From Tyler Junior College in Texas, Booty ultimately ended up signing with Oklahoma. That’s unfortunate because the Lobos can use all the marketing help they can get. But we salute Booty for obtaining a Division 1 scholarship. Hopefully he can shake off defenders with the best of them and back up his name by his play on the field.

— Lobo FB Fan

I RECENTLY READ somewhere that Patrick Beverly urged the 76ers to give James Harden any contract he asks for because “there’s no one in the league that can do what he does.” Yes, I totally agree, in clutch situations, when the game is on the line, James Harden can throw in the towel better than anyone I’ve ever seen.

— tarheelbill

WHILE STILL CRANKY about Phil Mickelson, it irks me that a former UNM athletic director … blatantly allowed former UNM men’s golf coach John Fields, who had coached well/with success at UNM, for 10 years, leave. He moved on to coach the University of Texas’ men’s team for 26 successful years, including this one. Known as a fabulous recruiter, many now-famous alumni from UT regularly win on the PGA Tour. That might have been UNM if a former AD had paid any attention.

— Wonder Why Lobo Teams Seldom Win?