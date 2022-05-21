 Former Lobos offensive coordinator Magee dies at 59 - Albuquerque Journal

Former Lobos offensive coordinator Magee dies at 59

By Associated Press

Calvin Magee was all smiles from the sidelines as he watched the Lobo offense scrimmage at University Stadium during this spring football practice in 2018. Magee, who was working at Jacksonville (Ala.) State, has died, JSU announced Friday. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal)

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Jacksonville State offensive coordinator Calvin Magee, a former University of New Mexico assistant coach, has died at age 59.

Jacksonville State said the longtime college football coach died on Friday but didn’t release the cause of death.

New Jacksonville State coach Rich Rodriguez hired Magee in December, the fourth school where they have worked together.

“Our hearts are broken with the loss of our beloved friend Calvin Magee,” Rodriguez said. “Calvin was a great husband, great father and grandfather, great coach, great friend and great man. He impacted my life and the lives of so many others in such a positive way.”

Then-UNM head coach Bob Davie hired Magee as offensive coordinator in January 2018.

The Lobos got off to an impressive start offensively that fall, averaging 42.4 points through their first five games and going 3-2. But they proceeded to lose their last seven games against the better teams on their schedule, averaging just 15.4 points per game. Injuries and inconsistency at quarterback made Magee’s job difficult.

After the season, Magee took a job as tight ends coach at Ole Miss — following his old head coach at Arizona, Rodriguez, who had been hired as the Rebels’ offensive coordinator.

Magee spent last season as Duke’s running backs coach. He was Rodriguez’s offensive coordinator at West Virginia, Michigan and Arizona and the tight ends coach at Mississippi, where the Gamecocks’ head coach was offensive coordinator in 2019.

An All-American tight end at Southern University, Magee earned All-Southwestern Athletic Conference honors three times.

He also ran the offenses at Pittsburgh and New Mexico and was the American Football Coaches Association’s Assistant Coach of the Year with West Virginia after the 2007 season.

“Our hearts are broken over the loss of Coach Magee, who touched many lives in just a few months here at Jacksonville State University,” Jacksonville State athletic director Greg Seitz said.

The Journal’s Rick Wright contributed to this report.

