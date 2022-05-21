 Preps: Eldorado girls basketball, Valley football have new coaches - Albuquerque Journal

Preps: Eldorado girls basketball, Valley football have new coaches

By James Yodice / Journal Staff Writer

Valley High School filled its football coaching vacancy, and Eldorado hired its new girls basketball coach, both on Friday afternoon.

The Vikings promoted assistant Billy Cobos, who was coaching offensive and defensive linemen, to replace Judge Chavez.

At Eldorado, former Hope Christian head coach Gary Ellis is taking over the Eagles from Leroy Bare

Billy Cobos

There are now two Cobos serving as head coaches in the metro area. John Cobos, Billy’s nephew, is Bernalillo’s head coach.

And, those two will face each other on opening night of the 2022 season, Aug. 19, in Bernalillo.

“John is the one that got me into coaching,” said Billy Cobos, 44, who played for Sam Jernigan at Goddard.

Valley is coming off a playoff berth last season, although the young Vikings, who have struggled with participation numbers in recent years, finished 4-7 following a first-round lost to Goddard last November in Roswell.

“I honestly feel like at this time, we got those athletes we need to get over our hump,” Cobos said. “We started a lot of sophomores last year and they didn’t really understand what they needed to do to win.”

Cobos has served as an assistant coach both at Bernalillo, with his nephew, and at Valley, where he had been coaching since 2019.

“To say that I’m excited is probably not the word,” he said. “I’m super excited, and so happy they chose me.”

Cobos has been a teacher at Valley, and is headed into his 15th year.

“I love the North Valley, I love the culture, I love the people I work with, and I truly love these boys,” Cobos said.

Gary Ellis

• Ellis, 45, was most recently serving as an assistant varsity coach and head JV girls coach at Albuquerque Academy. He spent two years an assistant to Barela – who recently became the head boys coach at Albuquerque High – at Eldorado prior to that, and coached at Hope from 2011-19, the last two seasons as the Huskies’ head coach.

“I think Eldorado is just that perfect fit for me,” Ellis said. “They have that long-standing tradition of excellence, not just athletically, but academically, and it’s a really good fit for me to get back into being a head coach.”

Ellis will have one of the state’s most dynamic players in Bella Hines, a guard who will be a sophomore next season.

“It’s very exciting to have a player like her, and it’s great as a head coach to have that kind of talent,” Ellis said.

Eldorado finished 12-14 last season, losing in the first round of the Class 5A state tournament.

He is a small-business owner in Albuquerque.

Home » From the newspaper » Preps: Eldorado girls basketball, Valley football have new coaches

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Preps: Eldorado girls basketball, Valley football have new coaches
Featured Sports
Valley High School filled its football ... Valley High School filled its football coaching vacancy, and Eldorado hired its new girls basketball ...
2
Former Lobos offensive coordinator Magee dies at 59
College
Jacksonville State offensive coordinator Calvin Magee, ... Jacksonville State offensive coordinator Calvin Magee, a former University of New Mexico assistant coach, has died at age 59. Jacksonville State said the longtime ...
3
Sports Speak Up! On Phil Mickelson, James Harden and ...
Featured Sports
UNM FOOTBALL COACH Danny Gonzales confirmed ... UNM FOOTBALL COACH Danny Gonzales confirmed that a quarterback named General Booty was recently in town on a recruiting trip. From Tyler Junior College ...
4
United's Saturday home match postponed; opponent has COVID issues
Featured Sports
New Mexico United's dry spell between ... New Mexico United's dry spell between summer home matches got significantly longer Friday. United's home game against Phoenix Rising FC, scheduled for Saturday night ...
5
'Struggling' Ice Wolves eager to show it can win ...
Featured Sports
Perhaps the rest of the North ... Perhaps the rest of the North American Hockey League has had good reason to overlook the New Mexico ...
6
Sandoval returns to United roster after addressing health
Featured Sports
Devon Sandoval considers his soccer comeback ... Devon Sandoval considers his soccer comeback a gift.Seven months after stepping away f ...
7
Holm insists she is 'nervous in a good way' ...
Boxing/MMA
The last time Albuquerque's Holly Holm ... The last time Albuquerque's Holly Holm fought in a UFC Octagon, the average price of gas in New Mexi ...
8
UNM earns national honor for football communications operation
College
The University of New Mexico's athletic ... The University of New Mexico's athletic communications department has won a 'Super 11' award bestowed by the Football Writers Association of America, which recognizes ...
9
Leading Off: Farmington's Silseth gets his second big league ...
Featured Sports
A look at what's happening around ... A look at what's happening around the majors on Friday: CHASE RESUMES: Farmington native Chase Silseth gets his second major league start at home ...