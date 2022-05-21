Eastbound I-40 drivers approaching the Big I will run into roadwork this weekend

Some eastbound Interstate 40 lanes and ramps will be closed between Sixth and the Big I over the weekend due to roadwork.

The state Department of Transportation says the work is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. today (Friday) and run through 5 a.m. Monday.

According to the DOT news release:

■ I-40 will be reduced to one lane for bridge work near Fourth Street. The lane reductions will start east of Coors and there will be one lane open near Fourth.

■ At Rio Grande Boulevard and the Sixth Street interchanges, all eastbound I-40 on-ramps will be closed. Traffic should follow the detours.

Go to nmroads.com for any updates.