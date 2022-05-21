 Dogs show their stuff on catwalk - Albuquerque Journal

Dogs show their stuff on catwalk

By Journal Staff Report

bright spotPet owners will get an opportunity to show which of their canines is top dog at the Mutt Strutt pet fair and community social to be held Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at Altura Park, 4101 Aspen NE, in Albuquerque.

Dogs will strut their stuff in a “catwalk” for prizes and titles that include Best Dressed, Naked Glory, Most Photogenic and Overall Master Mutt. There will also be vaccinations and microchipping for the furry friends, and face painting, family yoga, sweet treats and a raffle for the two-legged visitors.

The event is being sponsored by the Altura Park Neighborhood Association in collaboration with the city’s Animal Welfare Department. The Mutt Strutt is a fundraiser for Positive Links, a local nonprofit that works to raise awareness about the connection between animal abuse and human violence.

To register for the Mutt Strutt or buy raffle tickets in advance, go to www.thelinknm.com.

