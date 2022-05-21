Bees walk-off homer does in Isotopes in Salt Lake

SATURDAY: At Salt Lake, 6:35 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM

PROBABLES: Isotopes RHP Peter Lambert (0-1, 9.00) vs. Bees RHP Jason Junk (0-1, 5.29)

FRIDAY: For the second time in 2022, the Isotopes lost a game on a walk-off home run.

Salt Lake Bees catcher Colby Fitch stepped to the plate with a runner on first and two outs in the ninth inning of a tie game, and he deposited a Jake Bird offering onto the right-field berm for a two-run blast as the Bees defeated the Isotopes 7-5 on Friday night at Smith’s Ballpark in Salt Lake City.

Albuquerque has dropped three of the first four contests in this series.

The first time the Isotopes surrendered a walk-off home run this season came on opening night, when Jason Martin did so for Oklahoma City off Julian Fernández.

’TOPE NOTES: Wynton Bernard stole second base in the first inning, making him 7-for-7 in thefts this year and 30-for-32 as an Isotope dating to 2021.

… Jonathan Morales’ RBI single in the sixth snapped an 0-for-18 drought.

NEXT HOME GAME: Tuesday vs. Round Rock, 6:35 p.m.

BOX SCORE: Bees 7, Isotopes 5

STANDINGS: Pacific Coast League