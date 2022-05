In Blaine, Minnesota, forwards Jake Keller, Wilmer Svensson and Alex Gomez each scored goals and Beni Halasz saved 36 shots leading the New Mexico Ice Wolves to a 3-1 win over the New Jersey Titans on Friday in the opening game of their three-game Robertson Cup semifinal series.

The Ice Wolves scored a goal in each of the three periods of the NAHL playoff game.

Game 2 is Saturday at 6:30 p.m. with the if-necessary Game 3 at 5 p.m. Sunday.