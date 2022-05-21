Green chile brand hosting nationwide recipe contest

505Southwestern is celebrating 25 years in business by hosting a nationwide recipe contest and making donations to its scholarship fund, according to a news release.

“For 25 years 505SW has been committed to creating the highest quality products using the best and most simple ingredients from the Hatch Valley. Now we want to celebrate with the people who have made our success possible,” said Rob Holland, executive chairman of 505SW, in a statement. “We will be demonstrating our commitment to our fans and communities with a recipe contest featuring incredible prizes, other giveaways, special offers, and charitable giving all year long.”

The recipe contest will be open until June 12 and winners will be announced July 15. The grand prize winner will receive $2,500 and a trip to Albuquerque in September for the 505SW VIP party where a guest chef will cook the winning recipe. The People’s Choice winner will receive $1,000 and a year’s supply of 505SW products.

Contestants must be 18 years or older and include a photo or video of the recipe outline and a list of ingredients. Bonus points will be awarded for sharing the submissions on social media and including the tags @505Southwestern and #25yearsofflavor, the release said.

For every online order made through Oct. 10, the company will donate a portion of the sales to 505Southwestern-New Mexico True Scholars program, which supports a future generation of farmers, aiming to donate a total of $25,000 to the fund. Each scholarship recipient is selected from a pool based on merit, financial need and commitment to agriculture, the release said.

505Southwestern was started in 1997 by local restaurateur Ray Solomon.