 Green chile brand hosting nationwide recipe contest - Albuquerque Journal

Green chile brand hosting nationwide recipe contest

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

505Southwestern is celebrating 25 years in business by hosting a nationwide recipe contest and making donations to its scholarship fund, according to a news release.

“For 25 years 505SW has been committed to creating the highest quality products using the best and most simple ingredients from the Hatch Valley. Now we want to celebrate with the people who have made our success possible,” said Rob Holland, executive chairman of 505SW, in a statement. “We will be demonstrating our commitment to our fans and communities with a recipe contest featuring incredible prizes, other giveaways, special offers, and charitable giving all year long.”

The recipe contest will be open until June 12 and winners will be announced July 15. The grand prize winner will receive $2,500 and a trip to Albuquerque in September for the 505SW VIP party where a guest chef will cook the winning recipe. The People’s Choice winner will receive $1,000 and a year’s supply of 505SW products.

Contestants must be 18 years or older and include a photo or video of the recipe outline and a list of ingredients. Bonus points will be awarded for sharing the submissions on social media and including the tags @505Southwestern and #25yearsofflavor, the release said.

For every online order made through Oct. 10, the company will donate a portion of the sales to 505Southwestern-New Mexico True Scholars program, which supports a future generation of farmers, aiming to donate a total of $25,000 to the fund. Each scholarship recipient is selected from a pool based on merit, financial need and commitment to agriculture, the release said.

505Southwestern was started in 1997 by local restaurateur Ray Solomon.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Green chile brand hosting nationwide recipe contest

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Green chile brand hosting nationwide recipe contest
ABQnews Seeker
505Southwestern is celebrating 25 years in ... 505Southwestern is celebrating 25 years in business by hosting a nationwide recipe contest and making donations to its scholarship fund, according to a news ...
2
First New Mexico cannabis excise tax payments due Wednesday
ABQnews Seeker
The first excise tax filings and ... The first excise tax filings and payments are due Wednesday for sales made through the month of April, according to a news release from ...
3
Climate change and fire are threatening an ancient NM ...
ABQnews Seeker
My parents' families come from the ... My parents' families come from the tiny, adjacent northern New Mexico villages of El Turquillo and Guadalupita, which lie roughly halfway between the Village ...
4
Meet the New Mexico-born neuropsychologist working to diversify the ...
ABQnews Seeker
Not many people know what a ... Not many people know what a neuropsychologist is, so Lynette Abrams-Silva explains it this way: "It's part detective, part novelist and part demon hunter."
5
174-lot development underway in Rio Rancho
ABQnews Seeker
Seasons at Monarch, a new community ... Seasons at Monarch, a new community on the horizon at the Mariposa Subdivision in Rio Rancho, is gearing up for sales. Some key infrastructure ...
6
Former Ohio prisons chief top contender to run US ...
ABQnews Seeker
The former director of the Ohio ... The former director of the Ohio state prison system has emerged as a leading contender to run the crisis-plagued federal Bureau of Prisons, three ...
7
US, SKorea open to expanded military drills to deter ...
ABQnews Seeker
U.S. President Joe Biden and South ... U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said after meeting Saturday that they will consider expanded joint military exercises to ...
8
Biden signs $40B for Ukraine assistance during Asia trip
ABQnews Seeker
President Biden on Saturday signed legislation ... President Biden on Saturday signed legislation to support Ukraine with an additional $40 billion in U.S. assistance as the Russian invasion approaches its fourth ...
9
The shortlist of applicants: Who looks best?
ABQnews Seeker
When puppy picking, hang back and ... When puppy picking, hang back and watch who is pushy and who avoids contact