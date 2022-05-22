 Health care provider makes $200K gift to wildfire efforts - Albuquerque Journal

Health care provider makes $200K gift to wildfire efforts

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

Molina Healthcare of New Mexico employees delivering supplies. The group is donating $200,000 to support wildfire relief efforts. (Courtesy of Molina Healthcare of New Mexico)

MolinaCares Accord, in collaboration with Molina Healthcare of New Mexico, will donate $200,000 to support wildfire relief efforts and provide shelter, food, water and medical care through the Santa Fe Community Foundation Resiliency Fund, which provides wildfire relief to residents in San Miguel and Mora counties, and All Together New Mexico, which is coordinating statewide relief, according to a news release.

“We are working tirelessly to provide New Mexicans with immediate recovery efforts during this challenging time,” David Nater, plan president of Molina Healthcare of New Mexico, said in a statement. “In addition to donations, our field teams are actively reaching out to members, providers, employees, and residents to offer needed resources and support.”

The release added that in addition to the financial donations, Molina is reaching out to its members for wellness checks and the extension of aid; waiving prior authorizations for medical services; offering coverage for out-of-network services; a 24/7 nurse advice line at 888-275-8750, TTY 711; allowing early emergency refills for medications; coordination of management for accessing care, medical equipment, oxygen and supplies; waiving cost sharing requirements; coordinating with members on premium payments, and ensuring behavioral and mental health service availability.

Molina is distributing non-perishable food, cleaning supplies, baby items, clothing, hygiene products and pet food. Employees are also serving meals at designated evacuation centers.

Members and providers affected by fires can contact Buffie Saavedra, director of member and community engagement, at 505-269-8904 or visit their website portals.

Those wising to donate to the wildfire fund can do so at santafecf.org.

