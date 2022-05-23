 New Mexico credit union offers match for fire relief gifts - Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico credit union offers match for fire relief gifts

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

Sandia Area Federal Credit Union has pledged to match up to $15,000 in donations and has given an additional $5,000 to World Central Kitchen, which partners with local restaurants in communities affected by wild fires, serving fresh meals to evacuees and first responders battling the fires, according to a news release.

“Many of our members live and work in these devastated communities,” Paula Peknik, president and chief executive officer of Sandia Area Federal Credit Union, said in a release. “This immediate donation is already helping mitigate the impacts on these communities, and we have more efforts underway to continue that support.”

The donation collection and matching goes to the All Together New Mexico Fund, which gives grants for emergency shelter, food and water distribution, and supplies medical support during the wildfire crisis. Anyone is welcome to donate at any SAFCU branch, regardless of their membership status. Those wishing to donate over the phone can call 505-292-6343.

The release added that the Santa Fe SAFCU branch is also collecting non-perishable food items and hygiene products for The Food Depot.

Home » Business » Outlook » New Mexico credit union offers match for fire relief gifts

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
APD: 5 teens charged in woman's death
ABQnews Seeker
Police issue warrants on murder, believe ... Police issue warrants on murder, believe shooting was case of mistaken identity
2
Uninsured homes leave New Mexicans vulnerable in areas hit ...
ABQnews Seeker
Insurance firms unwilling to cover rural ... Insurance firms unwilling to cover rural homes
3
AG campaigns rake in big bucks
2022 election
Over $2.5M raised by Democrats in ... Over $2.5M raised by Democrats in primary race
4
Angels Among Us finalist is now heading to prison
Albuquerque News
80-year-old man convicted of two counts ... 80-year-old man convicted of two counts of criminal sexual penetration of a minor, single count of kidnapping
5
Fire shows minimal growth over weekend
ABQnews Seeker
Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak blaze at 40% ... Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak blaze at 40% containment, 310,253 total acres burned
6
State starts delivering inflation relief payments to residents
From the newspaper
Goal to offset consumer costs amid ... Goal to offset consumer costs amid inflation
7
Journal Poll: Ronchetti enjoys big lead over GOP rivals ...
2022 election
Strong name recognition puts ex-meteorologist at ... Strong name recognition puts ex-meteorologist at top of primary pack
8
APD investigating homicide in NE Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police suspect foul play in ... Albuquerque police suspect foul play in the death of a man at an apartment complex off of Central near Tramway early Sunday morning. Gilbert ...
9
ABQ resident donates grand piano to Easter Island
ABQnews Seeker
Loralee Cooley gifts her beloved Steinway ... Loralee Cooley gifts her beloved Steinway to the School of Music and Arts of Rapa Nui
10
Two Democrats vie for District 1 Bernalillo County Commission ...
2022 election
Primary winner will take on uncontested ... Primary winner will take on uncontested Republican