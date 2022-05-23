New Mexico credit union offers match for fire relief gifts

Sandia Area Federal Credit Union has pledged to match up to $15,000 in donations and has given an additional $5,000 to World Central Kitchen, which partners with local restaurants in communities affected by wild fires, serving fresh meals to evacuees and first responders battling the fires, according to a news release.

“Many of our members live and work in these devastated communities,” Paula Peknik, president and chief executive officer of Sandia Area Federal Credit Union, said in a release. “This immediate donation is already helping mitigate the impacts on these communities, and we have more efforts underway to continue that support.”

The donation collection and matching goes to the All Together New Mexico Fund, which gives grants for emergency shelter, food and water distribution, and supplies medical support during the wildfire crisis. Anyone is welcome to donate at any SAFCU branch, regardless of their membership status. Those wishing to donate over the phone can call 505-292-6343.

The release added that the Santa Fe SAFCU branch is also collecting non-perishable food items and hygiene products for The Food Depot.