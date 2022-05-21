 Briefcase: Balloon fiesta names 'navigator coordinator' - Albuquerque Journal

Briefcase: Balloon fiesta names ‘navigator coordinator’

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

Samantha Greenwald has been named the navigator coordinator for the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.

Greenwald will oversee Balloon Fiesta volunteers, called navigators. Navigators provide guest services, administrative services, balloon coordination and safety, set-up and logistics in more than 40 different areas.

Greenwald has been involved with the ballooning community for the past five years, working as a member of a chase crew team. She has previous experience working as a part of outside sales for United Rentals and working in the tourism industry in Durango.

