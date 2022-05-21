Briefcase: NM insurance agency manager named to national council

Jason Cassidy, Farmers Insurance district manager, has been named to the National Insurer’s Presidents Council.

Membership on the Presidents Council is the organization’s most elite honor for the top 1% of exclusive agents and district managers. This is Cassidy’s third straight year being recognized. Members are selected on the basis of a number of criteria, including their excellence in providing quality customer service, their consistent top-ranked business performance and their commitment to furthering the goals and ideals of the Farmers organization.

As members of the Presidents Council, Cassidy and his fellow council members will serve as direct liaisons with their peers across the country and act as an important sounding board to the leadership of the national insurer.