Briefcase: NM physician named to American College of Physicians board

Dr. Eileen D. Barrett, has been named chair-elect of the Board of Regents of the American College of Physicians.

A resident of Albuquerque, Barrett is an internal medicine hospitalist as well as a medical justice in advocacy fellow through The American Medical Association-Satcher Health Leadership Institute. She has been an ACP member since 2003 and a fellow of the American College of Physicians since 2011. She received mastership in the American College of Physicians in 2021. She was the recipient of the ACP Joseph E. Johnson Leadership Day Grant in 2011 and 2012, received awards for early career physician leadership and for physician advocacy in New Mexico, and has served on ACP’s Board of Regents and as governor of ACP’s New Mexico Chapter.

Barrett currently serves on ACP’s mastership committee. She also received a 2019 Exceptional Mentor Award from the American Medical Women’s Association, the 2021 Award of Excellence in Humanitarian Services from the Society of Hospital Medicine and is an elected member of the Gold Humanism Honor Society.

Board-certified in internal medicine, Barrett earned a bachelor’s in biology from Union College, a master’s in public health from University of North Carolina and a medical degree from Georgetown University. She completed an internship and residency at Oregon Health and Science University Hospital, and Rural Faculty Development Fellowship at the University of Arizona.