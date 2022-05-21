 Briefcase: NM physician named to American College of Physicians board - Albuquerque Journal

Briefcase: NM physician named to American College of Physicians board

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

Dr. Eileen D. Barrett, has been named chair-elect of the Board of Regents of the American College of Physicians.

A resident of Albuquerque, Barrett is an internal medicine hospitalist as well as a medical justice in advocacy fellow through The American Medical Association-Satcher Health Leadership Institute. She has been an ACP member since 2003 and a fellow of the American College of Physicians since 2011. She received mastership in the American College of Physicians in 2021. She was the recipient of the ACP Joseph E. Johnson Leadership Day Grant in 2011 and 2012, received awards for early career physician leadership and for physician advocacy in New Mexico, and has served on ACP’s Board of Regents and as governor of ACP’s New Mexico Chapter.

Barrett currently serves on ACP’s mastership committee. She also received a 2019 Exceptional Mentor Award from the American Medical Women’s Association, the 2021 Award of Excellence in Humanitarian Services from the Society of Hospital Medicine and is an elected member of the Gold Humanism Honor Society.

Board-certified in internal medicine, Barrett earned a bachelor’s in biology from Union College, a master’s in public health from University of North Carolina and a medical degree from Georgetown University. She completed an internship and residency at Oregon Health and Science University Hospital, and Rural Faculty Development Fellowship at the University of Arizona.

 

Home » Business » Outlook » Briefcase: NM physician named to American College of Physicians board

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Briefcase: NM physician named to American College of Physicians ...
Outlook
Dr. Eileen D. Barrett, has been ... Dr. Eileen D. Barrett, has been named chair-elect of the Board of Regents of the American College of Physicians. A resident of Albuquerque, Barrett ...
2
Briefcase: NM insurance agency manager named to national council
Outlook
Jason Cassidy, Farmers Insurance district manager, ... Jason Cassidy, Farmers Insurance district manager, has been named to the National Insurer's Presidents Council. Membership on the Presidents Council is the organization's most ...
3
Briefcase: Balloon fiesta names 'navigator coordinator'
Outlook
Samantha Greenwald has been named the ... Samantha Greenwald has been named the navigator coordinator for the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. Greenwald will oversee Balloon Fiesta volunteers, called navigators. Navigators provide ...
4
New Mexico-based 'quantum dot' maker growing by leaps and ...
ABQnews Seeker
Microscopic, New Mexico-made 'quantum dots' could ... Microscopic, New Mexico-made 'quantum dots' could soon be powering up commercial buildings, boosting greenhouse production and, eventually, even feeding astronauts on the moon. Los ...
5
Being a good CPA means being there in crisis
ABQnews Seeker
I grew up on the East ... I grew up on the East Coast. When I moved to Tucson for graduate school, and later to Albuquerque, I was shocked by the ...
6
How Bimbo lost its trademark case
ABQnews Seeker
Forty-some years ago, Leland Sycamore developed ... Forty-some years ago, Leland Sycamore developed a recipe for making at commercial scale something that resembled homemade bread. To avoid the mass-produced look, the ...
7
Green chile brand hosting nationwide recipe contest
ABQnews Seeker
505Southwestern is celebrating 25 years in ... 505Southwestern is celebrating 25 years in business by hosting a nationwide recipe contest and making donations to its scholarship fund, according to a news ...
8
Meet the New Mexico-born neuropsychologist working to diversify the ...
ABQnews Seeker
Not many people know what a ... Not many people know what a neuropsychologist is, so Lynette Abrams-Silva explains it this way: "It's part detective, part novelist and part demon hunter."
9
Briefcase: City names new small business liaision
Outlook
Carissa Vender has been hired as ... Carissa Vender has been hired as small business liaison in the Economic Development Department for the City of Albuquerque. Vender has been a resident ...