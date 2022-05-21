 NM ranks first again for fatal pedestrian crashes - Albuquerque Journal

NM ranks first again for fatal pedestrian crashes

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

An officer photographs a victim’s shoe as Albuquerque police investigate a fatal pedestrian crash in 2021 on East Central. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

New Mexico has kept its dubious distinction as the deadliest state for pedestrians — for the sixth year in a row.

The Governors Highway Safety Association ranked New Mexico as having the highest rate per capita of pedestrian fatalities nationwide in 2021. The state has been at the top of the GHSA list every year since 2016, when the fatality rate was 3.45 per 100,000.

In 2021, the rate was 4.77 as the state saw a 24% rise in the death toll from 2020. Florida was second on the list with a rate of 4.13.

Last year, New Mexico had a total of 103 pedestrians killed in crashes, the highest number ever recorded in the state. The Albuquerque-area also hit a record high of 49 fatal pedestrian crashes.

Pedestrian crashes have been rising for years nationwide and in 2021, according to the GHSA, saw an increase of 11.5% while recording 7,485 pedestrian fatalities — the largest number seen in four decades.

GHSA Executive Director Jonathan Adkins called the most recent number “heartbreaking and unacceptable,” in a news release.

“The pandemic has caused so much death and damage, it’s frustrating to see even more lives needlessly taken due to dangerous driving,” Adkins said. “We must address the root causes of the pedestrian safety crisis — speeding and other dangerous driving behaviors, inadequate infrastructure, and roads designed for vehicle speed instead of safety — to reverse this trend and ensure people can walk safely.”

The GHSA is still analyzing 2021 data but the report found that in 2020 pedestrian crashes made up 17% of all traffic deaths and the percentage of those involving speeding rose 8.6%.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » NM ranks first again for fatal pedestrian crashes

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
NM ranks first again for fatal pedestrian crashes
ABQnews Seeker
for the sixth year in a ... for the sixth year in a row. The Governors Highway Safety Association ranked New Mexico as having the highest rate per capita of pedestrian ...
2
Buffalo shooting victim laid to rest; city marks 1 ...
ABQnews Seeker
Roberta Drury, a 32-year-old woman who ... Roberta Drury, a 32-year-old woman who was the youngest of the 10 Black people killed at a Buffalo supermarket, was remembered at her funeral ...
3
US, SKorea open to expanded military drills to deter ...
ABQnews Seeker
U.S. President Joe Biden and South ... U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said after meeting Saturday that they will consider expanded joint military exercises to ...
4
Former Ohio prisons chief top contender to run US ...
ABQnews Seeker
The former director of the Ohio ... The former director of the Ohio state prison system has emerged as a leading contender to run the crisis-plagued federal Bureau of Prisons, three ...
5
New Mexico-based 'quantum dot' maker growing by leaps and ...
ABQnews Seeker
Microscopic, New Mexico-made 'quantum dots' could ... Microscopic, New Mexico-made 'quantum dots' could soon be powering up commercial buildings, boosting greenhouse production and, eventually, even feeding astronauts on the moon. Los ...
6
Being a good CPA means being there in crisis
ABQnews Seeker
I grew up on the East ... I grew up on the East Coast. When I moved to Tucson for graduate school, and later to Albuquerque, I was shocked by the ...
7
How Bimbo lost its trademark case
ABQnews Seeker
Forty-some years ago, Leland Sycamore developed ... Forty-some years ago, Leland Sycamore developed a recipe for making at commercial scale something that resembled homemade bread. To avoid the mass-produced look, the ...
8
Green chile brand hosting nationwide recipe contest
ABQnews Seeker
505Southwestern is celebrating 25 years in ... 505Southwestern is celebrating 25 years in business by hosting a nationwide recipe contest and making donations to its scholarship fund, according to a news ...
9
First New Mexico cannabis excise tax payments due Wednesday
ABQnews Seeker
The first excise tax filings and ... The first excise tax filings and payments are due Wednesday for sales made through the month of April, according to a news release from ...