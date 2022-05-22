United reschedules postponed game for Tuesday — at UNM Soccer Complex

New Mexico United announced Saturday that it has rescheduled its postponed home game with Phoenix Rising to Tuesday — at UNM Soccer Complex.

City-owned Isotopes Park, United’s customary home field, then will be occupied by its primary tenants. The Isotopes host Round Rock on Tuesday to begin a six-game home stand.

United and Phoenix were to play Saturday night, but COVID-19 issues with Rising forced a postponement of the match late Friday. United said it had sold nearly 11,000 tickets for that match as of Friday afternoon.

United said Tuesday’s kickoff will be at 7 p.m. with gates open at 5:30 p.m. For fans wishing to use their tickets to the postponed match on Tuesday, United has announced a seating plan at UNM Soccer Complex, capacity 6,200, at its website, newmexicoutd.com. For those who don’t wish or cannot go, United said it is offering vouchers for a future United match or a credit to their ticket account.

The club in its statement did not include an offer of a refund. The Journal is trying to get clarification from a team spokesperson if that isn’t an option.

United’s next match is this coming Saturday at Indy Eleven, and its next scheduled match at Isotopes Park is June 2 vs. Rio Grande Valley.