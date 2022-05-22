 United reschedules postponed game for Tuesday - at UNM Soccer Complex - Albuquerque Journal

United reschedules postponed game for Tuesday — at UNM Soccer Complex

By ABQJournal News Staff

United’s Tabort Etaka Preston gets a shot on goal against San Diego’s Kyle Adams on May 7. United announced Saturday that its home game vs. Phoenix Rising FC, postponed from Saturday because of COVID issues with Phoenix, will be played Tuesday at the UNM Soccer Complex. (Mike Sandoval/For the Journal)

New Mexico United announced Saturday that it has rescheduled its postponed home game with Phoenix Rising to Tuesday — at UNM Soccer Complex.

City-owned Isotopes Park, United’s customary home field, then will be occupied by its primary tenants. The Isotopes host Round Rock on Tuesday to begin a six-game home stand.

United and Phoenix were to play Saturday night, but COVID-19 issues with Rising forced a postponement of the match late Friday. United said it had sold nearly 11,000 tickets for that match as of Friday afternoon.

United said Tuesday’s kickoff will be at 7 p.m. with gates open at 5:30 p.m. For fans wishing to use their tickets to the postponed match on Tuesday, United has announced a seating plan at UNM Soccer Complex, capacity 6,200, at its website, newmexicoutd.com. For those who don’t wish or cannot go, United said it is offering vouchers for a future United match or a credit to their ticket account.

The club in its statement did not include an offer of a refund. The Journal is trying to get clarification from a team spokesperson if that isn’t an option.

United’s next match is this coming Saturday at Indy Eleven, and its next scheduled match at Isotopes Park is June 2 vs. Rio Grande Valley.

 

 

 

