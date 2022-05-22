 Cowabunga! Fans raise a glass — and cash — for fave reptiles - Albuquerque Journal

Cowabunga! Fans raise a glass — and cash — for fave reptiles

By Images by Journal photographer Chancey Bush

A fundraiser at a Burque brewery had locals coming out of their shell Saturday afternoon.

The “Drink Beer. Save Turtles.” event teamed up the New Mexico BioPark Society with Canteen Brewhouse to help prevent turtle extinction.

The brewery released a “Low ‘n’ Slow Pale Ale” for the occasion, with proceeds from the suds and merchandise sales going toward the BioPark Society and the Turtle Survival Alliance.

Dozens packed the Northeast Albuquerque brewhouse patio as reptile lovers were on hand to show off their slow friends, spread awareness and sell shirts and hats for the betterment of turtles.

