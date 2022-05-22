Cowabunga! Fans raise a glass — and cash — for fave reptiles

Three-year-old Nolan Ertler peers at Pepe, a red-footed tortoise from the Rio Grande Turtle and Tortoise Club, during a fundraiser Saturday afternoon at Canteen Brewhouse in Northeast Albuquerque. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal) Bella, a black Lab, goes nose-to-nose with a female Sonoran Desert tortoise at an event aimed at helping prevent turtle extinction Saturday afternoon. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal) Chloe Rawson, 4, views a tank with Sonoran Desert tortoises during a turtle conservation event, ”Drink Beer. Save Turtles.” to help prevent turtle extinction, hosted at the Canteen Brewhouse in Albuquerque on Saturday, May 21, 2022. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal) A red-footed tortoise at the ”Drink Beer. Save Turtles” fundraiser at Canteen Brewhouse in Albuquerque on Saturday, May 21, 2022. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal) Prev 1 of 4 Next

A fundraiser at a Burque brewery had locals coming out of their shell Saturday afternoon.

The “Drink Beer. Save Turtles.” event teamed up the New Mexico BioPark Society with Canteen Brewhouse to help prevent turtle extinction.

The brewery released a “Low ‘n’ Slow Pale Ale” for the occasion, with proceeds from the suds and merchandise sales going toward the BioPark Society and the Turtle Survival Alliance.

Dozens packed the Northeast Albuquerque brewhouse patio as reptile lovers were on hand to show off their slow friends, spread awareness and sell shirts and hats for the betterment of turtles.