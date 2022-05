MINNEAPOLIS — Levente Keresztes’ goal in overtime gave the New Jersey Titans a 3-2 victory over the New Mexico Ice Wolves, evening the teams’ North American Hockey League semfinal series at one game apiece.

The decisive Game 3 is scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday in Minneapolis.

Sunday’s winner will advance to face the Anchorage Wolverines, who swept their best-of-three semifinal series with the St. Cloud Norsemen, on Tuesday in a one-game showdown for the NAHL title.