 APD investigating homicide in NE Albuquerque - Albuquerque Journal

APD investigating homicide in NE Albuquerque

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

Albuquerque police officers conduct a homicide investigation Sunday morning at Four Hills Studios at 12901 Central Ave NE. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

Albuquerque police suspect foul play in the death of a person at an apartment complex off of central near Tramway NE early Sunday morning.

Gilbert Gallegos, a spokesman for the Albuquerque Police Department, said officers were dispatched at 6:30 a.m. to reports of an unresponsive individual inside an apartment in the 12000 block of Central NE.

Gallegos did not say how the individual died, but said officers found “evidence of a violent crime.”

“As a result Homicide detectives are responding to the scene to initiate an investigation,” he said.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » APD investigating homicide in NE Albuquerque

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
APD investigating homicide in NE Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police suspect foul play in ... Albuquerque police suspect foul play in the death of a person at an apartment complex off of central near Tramway NE early Sunday morning. ...
2
Burnout victim: ‘I cannot participate in the hustle culture’
ABQnews Seeker
Dear J.T. & Dale: I'm in ... Dear J.T. & Dale: I'm in my late 20s, single, and I struggle with several chronic illnesses. I cannot participate in the hustle culture. ...
3
Lobo hoops notes: Schedule nearly complete, staff movement, Maluach ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Lobos's 2022-23 schedule is nearly ... The Lobos's 2022-23 schedule is nearly complete, UNM is getting a new video coordinator, former Lobo Makuach Maluach's new team...
4
Clovis antique store to close doors after nearly 40 ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Prairie Peddler, an antique store ... The Prairie Peddler, an antique store in downtown Clovis, is closing after being a fixture in the community since 1983. The store is closing ...
5
Journal Poll: Ronchetti enjoys big lead over GOP rivals ...
2022 election
Strong name recognition puts ex-meteorologist at ... Strong name recognition puts ex-meteorologist at top of primary pack
6
State removes breakthrough case data from COVID reports
ABQnews Seeker
Move comes as vaccinated people comprise ... Move comes as vaccinated people comprise greater share of infections
7
ABQ resident donates grand piano to Easter Island
ABQnews Seeker
Loralee Cooley gifts her beloved Steinway ... Loralee Cooley gifts her beloved Steinway to the School of Music and Arts of Rapa Nui
8
Two Democrats vie for District 1 Bernalillo County Commission ...
2022 election
Primary winner will take on uncontested ... Primary winner will take on uncontested Republican
9
Cowabunga! Fans raise a glass — and cash — ...
ABQnews Seeker
A fundraiser at a Burque brewery ... A fundraiser at a Burque brewery had locals coming out of their shell Saturday afternoon. The 'Drink Beer. Save Turtles.' event teamed up the ...