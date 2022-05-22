 Sports SpeakUp!: Saban-Fisher entertaining - Albuquerque Journal

Sports SpeakUp!: Saban-Fisher entertaining

By Sports Speak Up

THE DRAMA between St. Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher (aka Rich People Problems) is comical. The NIL program has opened the floodgates and to some extent has leveled the playing field among college football’s blue bloods. Texas A&M, Georgia and USC are gaining on Alabama and St. Nick isn’t happy. How dare Jimbo refuse to kiss Nick’s (ring) any longer. Throw Deion into this volatile mix and we have a full blown offseason reality TV show. The Oct 8 A&M at Alabama clash is circled on the nation’s calendar. The undercard is the upcoming SEC Football Media Day.

— George Scott

TIGER WOODS legacy may not be his 15 major tournament wins (second only to Jack Nicklaus), but his making the cut at two majors only 3 months after almost having his right leg amputated. You gotta love him, if only for that!

— Bob, UNM Area

