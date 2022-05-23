 QB Aden Chavez heading to play in Florida - Albuquerque Journal

QB Aden Chavez heading to play in Florida

By Journal staff and wire reports

Aden Chavez of Cibola has apparently thrown his last official high school pass in New Mexico.

Chavez, possibly the top returning quarterback in the state for the 2022 prep season, will finish his career in Florida, Cougars coach Chris Howe confirmed.

Chavez informed the team and the coaches last week of his decision, Howe said.

A message sent by the Journal to Chavez seeking comment was not returned.

It is unknown where in Florida the 6-foot-5 QB will land; his Twitter account now lists him as a 2023 recruit from Florida.

As a junior, Chavez passed for 3,075 yards and 32 touchdowns for Cibola. He was second-team All-State in Class 6A last fall.

Home » Sports » QB Aden Chavez heading to play in Florida

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
QB Aden Chavez heading to play in Florida
High School
Aden Chavez of Cibola has apparently ... Aden Chavez of Cibola has apparently thrown his last official high school pass in New Mexico. Chavez, possibly the top returning quarterback in the ...
2
Yodice on Preps 2021-22: Volcano Vista hoops, golfer Krafft's ...
Featured Sports
It was as close to normalcy ... It was as close to normalcy as New Mexico has experienced in several years.The 2021-22 ...
3
Preps: Eldorado girls basketball, Valley football have new coaches
Featured Sports
Valley High School filled its football ... Valley High School filled its football coaching vacancy, and Eldorado hired its new girls basketball ...
4
Prep notes: Longtime Cibola softball coach Victor to retire
Featured Sports
After 37 seasons, and three state ... After 37 seasons, and three state championships, and having built Cibola High School into one of the ...
5
Jurors find teen guilty of murder in shooting death ...
ABQnews Seeker
Claim of self-defense during fight at ... Claim of self-defense during fight at party near Santa Fe was rejected
6
Yodice: Golfer Krafft, Los Alamos track thrived in brightest ...
Featured Sports
There remain some loose ends to ... There remain some loose ends to tie up in the next three weeks – including the selection of ...
7
Prep softball: Carlsbad, Gallup take home blue trophies
Featured Sports
About 30 minutes before the Carlsbad ... About 30 minutes before the Carlsbad Cavegirls took the field for warmups ahead of Saturday's Class 5A state softball championship game at UNM Field, ...
8
St. Pius gets its redemption, routs Academy for 4A ...
baseball
It took 11 months, but St. ... It took 11 months, but St. Pius got its redemption. And by the looks on the players' faces, it was worth the wait. The ...
9
Class 3A baseball: NMMI romps over East Mountain, sends ...
baseball
When you have New Mexico's strikeout ... When you have New Mexico's strikeout leader taking the mound in the state championship game, you have to like your chances. New Mexico Military ...