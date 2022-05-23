QB Aden Chavez heading to play in Florida

Aden Chavez of Cibola has apparently thrown his last official high school pass in New Mexico.

Chavez, possibly the top returning quarterback in the state for the 2022 prep season, will finish his career in Florida, Cougars coach Chris Howe confirmed.

Chavez informed the team and the coaches last week of his decision, Howe said.

A message sent by the Journal to Chavez seeking comment was not returned.

It is unknown where in Florida the 6-foot-5 QB will land; his Twitter account now lists him as a 2023 recruit from Florida.

As a junior, Chavez passed for 3,075 yards and 32 touchdowns for Cibola. He was second-team All-State in Class 6A last fall.