Corley sisters come up short

The Corley sisters from Eldorado came up just short in their bid to help the University of Oklahoma win the Division I national championship on Sunday night.

Texas won the national title, 4-1 over the Sooners in Champaign, Illinois.

Ivana and Carmen Corley, both multiple state champions while at Eldorado, teamed up in doubles for OU, and were trailing 4-2 in their match when it was stopped because the Longhorns had already clinched the doubles point for the team by virtue of victories in the other two matches.

Ivana Corley, a senior, dropped her singles match 6-3, 7-6 to Texas’ Sabina Zeynalova.

Carmen Corley, a junior for Oklahoma, was trailing 2-1 in the third set of her match when it was stopped once Texas clinched the team championship.

The individual doubles competition is this week, and the Corleys, OU’s No. 1 doubles team, are in the draw. Their opening match is Tuesday.