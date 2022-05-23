 Corley sisters come up short - Albuquerque Journal

Corley sisters come up short

By Journal staff and wire reports

The Corley sisters from Eldorado came up just short in their bid to help the University of Oklahoma win the Division I national championship on Sunday night.

Texas won the national title, 4-1 over the Sooners in Champaign, Illinois.

Ivana and Carmen Corley, both multiple state champions while at Eldorado, teamed up in doubles for OU, and were trailing 4-2 in their match when it was stopped because the Longhorns had already clinched the doubles point for the team by virtue of victories in the other two matches.

Ivana Corley, a senior, dropped her singles match 6-3, 7-6 to Texas’ Sabina Zeynalova.

Carmen Corley, a junior for Oklahoma, was trailing 2-1 in the third set of her match when it was stopped once Texas clinched the team championship.

The individual doubles competition is this week, and the Corleys, OU’s No. 1 doubles team, are in the draw. Their opening match is Tuesday.

Home » Sports » Corley sisters come up short

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Corley sisters come up short
College
The Corley sisters from Eldorado came ... The Corley sisters from Eldorado came up just short in their bid to help the University of Oklahoma win the Division I national championship ...
2
Lobo hoops notes: Schedule nearly complete, staff movement, Maluach ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Lobos's 2022-23 schedule is nearly ... The Lobos's 2022-23 schedule is nearly complete, UNM is getting a new video coordinator, former Lobo Makuach Maluach's new team...
3
Lobo baseball's up and (mostly) down year ends in ...
Baseball
The University of New Mexico baseball ... The University of New Mexico baseball team's roller-coaster 2022 season finally skidded to a halt Sa ...
4
College baseball: Aggies clinch tourney spot; Lobos win with ...
Baseball
With 11 runs over the final ... With 11 runs over the final two innings, the New Mexico State baseball team beat Utah Valley 17-6 to clinch a berth in next ...
5
Former Lobos offensive coordinator Magee dies at 59
College
Jacksonville State offensive coordinator Calvin Magee, ... Jacksonville State offensive coordinator Calvin Magee, a former University of New Mexico assistant coach, has died at age 59. Jacksonville State said the longtime ...
6
UNM earns national honor for football communications operation
College
The University of New Mexico's athletic ... The University of New Mexico's athletic communications department has won a 'Super 11' award bestowed by the Football Writers Association of America, which recognizes ...
7
Lobo hoops notebook: Pitino says roster is set, Sandia ...
ABQnews Seeker
Lobo men's basketball coach Richard Pitino ... Lobo men's basketball coach Richard Pitino says he's happy with the program's recruiting hall this offseason.
8
Lobo baseball to wrap season with home series vs. ...
Baseball
The Lobos (20-31, 9-18 Mountain West) ... The Lobos (20-31, 9-18 Mountain West) begin their final series of the season Thursday at 6 p.m. at home vs. Air Force (25-26, 13-14). ...
9
Lobos fade in final round, finish 10th at NCAA ...
College
The University of New Mexico men's ... The University of New Mexico men's golf team shot 19-over par Wednesday and fell off the pace in the final round of the NCAA ...