 State starts delivering inflation relief payments to residents - Albuquerque Journal

State starts delivering inflation relief payments to residents

By Associated Press

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham says the state is “doing all we can to provide relief to New Mexico’s families.” ((Jim Weber/The New Mexican)

SANTA FE – New Mexico is delivering the first in a series of direct payments to the state’s adult residents to offset higher consumer costs amid inflation.

Individual taxpayers who get direct deposit rebates were scheduled to receive $250 and couples who file jointly were set to receive $500 last week. Checks for another 200,000 taxpayers will arrive in the mail over the next few weeks.

The payments are among the $1.1 billion in tax relief and payouts authorized earlier this year by the Democratic-led Legislature and Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

“Across the country, Americans are grappling with the high costs of essentials,” Lujan Grisham said in a statement. “Here in New Mexico, we are doing all we can to provide relief to New Mexico’s families.”

Individual taxpayers will be eligible to receive up to $750 and couples are set to receive as much as $1,500 during three installments between June and August. That doesn’t include a newly approved annual per-child tax credit of up to $175, depending on household income.

Residents who do not file taxes because of limited income can apply for one-time relief payments of $500 or $1,000 depending on family size. Undocumented immigrants are eligible for relief under the programs.

“Starting today and throughout the summer, we are putting nearly half a billion dollars back into the pockets of New Mexicans,” Lujan Grisham said in a statement.

High fuel prices are hurting household finances as the state government benefits from a financial windfall linked to record-setting oil production in the Permian Basin. New Mexico last year surpassed North Dakota to become the No. 2 oil producer in the nation behind Texas.

Supporters of the proposed payments, including the governor, have said the state has an obligation to help people suffering financial hardships because of inflation. Some Republican legislators have warned that rebates might make inflation worse.

The U.S. experienced a sharp increase in consumer prices of 8.3% in April compared with a year ago. The increase was just below a four-decade high reached in March.

Home » From the newspaper » State starts delivering inflation relief payments to residents

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
AG campaigns rake in big bucks
2022 election
Over $2.5M raised by Democrats in ... Over $2.5M raised by Democrats in primary race
2
Uninsured homes leave New Mexicans vulnerable in areas hit ...
ABQnews Seeker
Insurance firms unwilling to cover rural ... Insurance firms unwilling to cover rural homes
3
Angels Among Us finalist is now heading to prison
Albuquerque News
80-year-old man convicted of two counts ... 80-year-old man convicted of two counts of criminal sexual penetration of a minor, single count of kidnapping
4
Fire shows minimal growth over weekend
ABQnews Seeker
Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak blaze at 40% ... Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak blaze at 40% containment, 310,253 total acres burned
5
State starts delivering inflation relief payments to residents
From the newspaper
Goal to offset consumer costs amid ... Goal to offset consumer costs amid inflation
6
Holm drops split decision at UFC Fight Night
Boxing/MMA
so many factors to weigh, so ... so many factors to weigh, so little time. Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada, two of three official judges decided Ketlen Vieira's stinging counter right ...
7
Lobo hoops notes: Schedule nearly complete, staff movement, Maluach ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Lobos's 2022-23 schedule is nearly ... The Lobos's 2022-23 schedule is nearly complete, UNM is getting a new video coordinator, former Lobo Makuach Maluach's new team...
8
Colón doesn't understand AG's role
From the newspaper
Lifelong prosecutor Torrez is better suited ... Lifelong prosecutor Torrez is better suited for the job
9
Crime crisis can't wait until the next legislative session
From the newspaper
As state representatives, the issue our ... As state representatives, the issue our constituents ask us about the most is what we are doing to f ...