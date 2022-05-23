Woman critically injured in a Lake Pleasant boating accident

PEORIA, Ariz. — A woman has died after she was critically injured in a boating accident at Lake Pleasant, authorities said Sunday.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials said 32-year-old Tehanah Smith was airlifted to a hospital Saturday evening after one of her legs was cut off while she was waterskiing on the lake’s north end.

They said Smith was hit by the boat’s propeller and she died from her injuries Sunday.

An investigation into the death is underway, but sheriff’s officials said there were no signs of impairment or foul play at the time of the incident that involved a single boat.