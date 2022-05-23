Crash that killed woman closes northbound I-17 in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A woman was killed early Monday in a three-vehicle crash triggered by a car that stalled out in the traffic lanes of northbound Interstate 17 in Phoenix and led to a prolonged freeway closure.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety was working to investigate the 4 a.m. crash and clear the wreckage so the freeway’s northbound lanes could reopen.

DPS Capt. Alan Haywood told AZFamily.com that the crash happened shortly after a woman driving a sedan ran out of gas and her car stopped in the middle of traffic lanes. She called for help but before troopers could arrive another motorist slammed into her car, which did not have its emergency flashers activated.

The woman driving the second sedan got out and was then hit and killed by a third vehicle.

There was no word on when the highway would reopen.