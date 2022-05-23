La Montañita to open near IPCC

La Montañita Food Co-op is on the move.

The locally owned grocery co-op is the latest tenant of the Avanyu Plaza, which is part of the 12th Street business and cultural district near the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center.

The 18,000-square-foot La Montañita will be the inaugural tenant in Phase III of the Avanyu Plaza development, and joins the already-open Bureau of Indian Affairs, Holiday Inn Express, Marriott TownePlace Suites, Starbucks, Laguna Burger, Sixty-Six Acres, Domino’s and U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union.

According to IPCC President/CEO Mike Canfield, the upcoming 2022 openings include Rude Boy Cookies, Itality Plant Based Foods, and the IPMI-owned and operated 12th Street Tavern and Rainwater Wellness.

“We’re excited that La Montañita has chosen to join the growing list of businesses and organizations that call Avanyu Plaza home,” Canfield said. “They will be an essential part of revitalizing the 12th Street corridor, turning it into a vibrant, thriving area where both residents and visitors can eat, shop, learn, and discover.”

La Montañita opened in 1976 in Albuquerque. It is known for a wide selection of local and organic groceries including bulk foods, meats and cheeses, and natural body care products.

Since its opening, the co-op has grown to more than 14,000 families owning four stores in Albuquerque, Gallup, and Santa Fe.

“Our partnership with IPCC in the development of Avanyu Plaza is one that leaves me overjoyed,” said James Esqueda, General Manager of La Montañita Food Co-op. “This opportunity will expand our footprint in Albuquerque, increase our product offerings, create new jobs, and help us achieve our goals to increase access to healthy foods, grow the regenerative agricultural sector, and support our local economy.”