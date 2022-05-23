 La Montañita to open near IPCC - Albuquerque Journal

La Montañita to open near IPCC

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

La Montanita General Manager James Esqueda and IPCC-IPMI President-CEO Mike Canfield. (Courtesy of IPCC)

La Montañita Food Co-op is on the move.

The locally owned grocery co-op is the latest tenant of the Avanyu Plaza, which is part of the 12th Street business and cultural district near the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center.

The 18,000-square-foot La Montañita will be the inaugural tenant in Phase III of the Avanyu Plaza development, and joins the already-open Bureau of Indian Affairs, Holiday Inn Express, Marriott TownePlace Suites, Starbucks, Laguna Burger, Sixty-Six Acres, Domino’s and U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union.

According to IPCC President/CEO Mike Canfield, the upcoming 2022 openings include Rude Boy Cookies, Itality Plant Based Foods, and the IPMI-owned and operated 12th Street Tavern and Rainwater Wellness.

“We’re excited that La Montañita has chosen to join the growing list of businesses and organizations that call Avanyu Plaza home,” Canfield said. “They will be an essential part of revitalizing the 12th Street corridor, turning it into a vibrant, thriving area where both residents and visitors can eat, shop, learn, and discover.”

La Montañita opened in 1976 in Albuquerque. It is known for a wide selection of local and organic groceries including bulk foods, meats and cheeses, and natural body care products.

Since its opening, the co-op has grown to more than 14,000 families owning four stores in Albuquerque, Gallup, and Santa Fe.

“Our partnership with IPCC in the development of Avanyu Plaza is one that leaves me overjoyed,” said James Esqueda, General Manager of La Montañita Food Co-op. “This opportunity will expand our footprint in Albuquerque, increase our product offerings, create new jobs, and help us achieve our goals to increase access to healthy foods, grow the regenerative agricultural sector, and support our local economy.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » La Montañita to open near IPCC

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
La Montañita to open near IPCC
ABQnews Seeker
La Montañita Food Co-op is on ... La Montañita Food Co-op is on the move. The locally owned grocery co-op is the latest tenant of the Avanyu Plaza, which is part ...
2
Report: Top Southern Baptists stonewalled sex abuse victims
ABQnews Seeker
The Southern Baptist Convention's Executive Committee ... The Southern Baptist Convention's Executive Committee -- and thousands of its rank-and-file members -- now have opportunities to address a scathing investigative report that ...
3
Are police consent decrees an asset? Depends on who ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Minneapolis Police Department will face ... The Minneapolis Police Department will face the intense scrutiny of a federal program after a state investigation spurred by the killing of George Floyd ...
4
APD: 5 teens charged in woman's death
ABQnews Seeker
Police issue warrants on murder, believe ... Police issue warrants on murder, believe shooting was case of mistaken identity
5
AG campaigns rake in big bucks
2022 election
Over $2.5M raised by Democrats in ... Over $2.5M raised by Democrats in primary race
6
Uninsured homes leave New Mexicans vulnerable in areas hit ...
ABQnews Seeker
Insurance firms unwilling to cover rural ... Insurance firms unwilling to cover rural homes
7
State starts delivering inflation relief payments to residents
ABQnews Seeker
Goal to offset consumer costs amid ... Goal to offset consumer costs amid inflation
8
Fire shows minimal growth over weekend
ABQnews Seeker
Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak blaze at 40% ... Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak blaze at 40% containment, 310,253 total acres burned
9
APD investigating homicide in NE Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police suspect foul play in ... Albuquerque police suspect foul play in the death of a man at an apartment complex off of Central near Tramway early Sunday morning. Gilbert ...