Marine Corps’ California desert base put on lock down

By Associated Press

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. — A sprawling U.S. Marine Corps training center in the Southern California desert was put on lockdown Monday due to a report of shots fired, a spokesperson said.

The report was anonymous and there was no immediate confirmation of whether shots actually were fired, said Gunnery Sgt. Santiago Colon, a spokesperson for the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center at Twentynine Palms.

The base police force was investigating.

There was no other immediate information.

The base is east of Los Angeles in San Bernardino County.

