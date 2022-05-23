 Kiwanis Club is looking for the next voice of Zozobra - Albuquerque Journal

Kiwanis Club is looking for the next voice of Zozobra

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

The Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe is looking for the next voice of Zozobra. This year’s decade will be the 1990s’ Last year, shown, Zozobra was decked out in a red jacket from Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” video. (Eddie Moore/Journal)

Got a voice filled with gloom?

The Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe want you to be front and center at this year’s 98th Annual Burning of Zozobra.

Follow in the footsteps of Zozobra voices of the past, which include Wyatt Davis, Harold Gans, Rod McNamara, Kenn Garley, Michael Ellis and Anthony Michaels-Moore.

Auditions will be held in person starting at 10 a.m. July 9, at the Scottish Rite Center, 463 Paseo de Peralta in Santa Fe.

“People come to Santa Fe from all over the world to witness the Burning of Zozobra,” says Ray Sandoval, Zozobra event chair. “Young or old, male or female, new to Zozobra or a seasoned fan, we can’t wait to find an amazing voice to bellow a scary growl and wicked laugh to make Santa Fe’s favorite monster come to life.”

According to Sandoval, the auditions are on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“If you are chosen as the voice of Zozobra, you will work with the Zozobra team to learn the flow of the pageant so that you’re able to work in sync with the animation team that makes Zozobra’s mouth move,” Sandoval says. “Kiwanis sends a Zozobra-sized THANK YOU to Anthony Michaels-Moore who generously stepped up to lend his voice to Zozobra during the two challenging years of the pandemic. It was an honor and a privilege to have his talent onsite as he gifted Zozobra with such wicked laughter.”

Sandoval says the Kiwanis is also hosting the National Anthem Competition for this year’s event.

In-person auditions will be held from 1-4 p.m. July 9, at the Scottish Rite Center, 463 Paseo de Peralta in Santa Fe.

Tryouts will also take place on a first-come, first-serve basis.

A first runner-up will be selected as an alternate and will be required to attend both the rehearsals and the event in case the National Anthem Singer should be unable to perform.

In addition, the first runner-up will be given the opportunity to sing the National Anthem at the 2022-23 New Year’s Eve on the Santa Fe Plaza. The Second-runner up will sing the National Anthem at the City of Santa Fe’s 2023 Fourth of July celebration.

Those interested can get details at burnzozobra.com/tryouts.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Kiwanis Club is looking for the next voice of Zozobra

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Kiwanis Club is looking for the next voice of ...
ABQnews Seeker
Got a voice filled with gloom? ... Got a voice filled with gloom? The Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe want you to be front and center at this year's 98th Annual ...
2
La Montañita to open near IPCC
ABQnews Seeker
La Montañita Food Co-op is on ... La Montañita Food Co-op is on the move. The locally owned grocery co-op is the latest tenant of the Avanyu Plaza, which is part ...
3
Report: Top Southern Baptists stonewalled sex abuse victims
ABQnews Seeker
The Southern Baptist Convention's Executive Committee ... The Southern Baptist Convention's Executive Committee -- and thousands of its rank-and-file members -- now have opportunities to address a scathing investigative report that ...
4
Are police consent decrees an asset? Depends on who ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Minneapolis Police Department will face ... The Minneapolis Police Department will face the intense scrutiny of a federal program after a state investigation spurred by the killing of George Floyd ...
5
APD: 5 teens charged in woman's death
ABQnews Seeker
Police issue warrants on murder, believe ... Police issue warrants on murder, believe shooting was case of mistaken identity
6
State starts delivering inflation relief payments to residents
ABQnews Seeker
Goal to offset consumer costs amid ... Goal to offset consumer costs amid inflation
7
AG campaigns rake in big bucks
2022 election
Over $2.5M raised by Democrats in ... Over $2.5M raised by Democrats in primary race
8
Uninsured homes leave New Mexicans vulnerable in areas hit ...
ABQnews Seeker
Insurance firms unwilling to cover rural ... Insurance firms unwilling to cover rural homes
9
Fire shows minimal growth over weekend
ABQnews Seeker
Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak blaze at 40% ... Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak blaze at 40% containment, 310,253 total acres burned