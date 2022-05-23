Kiwanis Club is looking for the next voice of Zozobra

Got a voice filled with gloom?

The Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe want you to be front and center at this year’s 98th Annual Burning of Zozobra.

Follow in the footsteps of Zozobra voices of the past, which include Wyatt Davis, Harold Gans, Rod McNamara, Kenn Garley, Michael Ellis and Anthony Michaels-Moore.

Auditions will be held in person starting at 10 a.m. July 9, at the Scottish Rite Center, 463 Paseo de Peralta in Santa Fe.

“People come to Santa Fe from all over the world to witness the Burning of Zozobra,” says Ray Sandoval, Zozobra event chair. “Young or old, male or female, new to Zozobra or a seasoned fan, we can’t wait to find an amazing voice to bellow a scary growl and wicked laugh to make Santa Fe’s favorite monster come to life.”

According to Sandoval, the auditions are on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“If you are chosen as the voice of Zozobra, you will work with the Zozobra team to learn the flow of the pageant so that you’re able to work in sync with the animation team that makes Zozobra’s mouth move,” Sandoval says. “Kiwanis sends a Zozobra-sized THANK YOU to Anthony Michaels-Moore who generously stepped up to lend his voice to Zozobra during the two challenging years of the pandemic. It was an honor and a privilege to have his talent onsite as he gifted Zozobra with such wicked laughter.”

Sandoval says the Kiwanis is also hosting the National Anthem Competition for this year’s event.

In-person auditions will be held from 1-4 p.m. July 9, at the Scottish Rite Center, 463 Paseo de Peralta in Santa Fe.

Tryouts will also take place on a first-come, first-serve basis.

A first runner-up will be selected as an alternate and will be required to attend both the rehearsals and the event in case the National Anthem Singer should be unable to perform.

In addition, the first runner-up will be given the opportunity to sing the National Anthem at the 2022-23 New Year’s Eve on the Santa Fe Plaza. The Second-runner up will sing the National Anthem at the City of Santa Fe’s 2023 Fourth of July celebration.

Those interested can get details at burnzozobra.com/tryouts.