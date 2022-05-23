Police investigate shootings that wound 7 in Colorado

DENVER — Police on Monday were investigating several shootings in the Denver area and Colorado Springs that left seven people wounded.

In Colorado Springs, two juveniles were shot in a parking lot outside The Citadel mall after a disturbance that started inside the mall, police spokesperson Lt. Pam Castro said.

KKTV reported that one of the victims was a 12-year-old girl who happened to be walking by when the shooting started in a dispute involving an ex- and current boyfriend of a girl. The 12-year-old is expected to survive. A boy was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound in his chest and a bullet graze on his arm.

In Denver, two men and a woman were wounded in a shooting near a homeless shelter downtown early Monday and were taken to the hospital, police said. Another person was injured in a shooting in west Denver. Details of their injuries were released.

Meanwhile, a woman who was shot in the shoulder in Aurora took herself to the hospital around 1 a.m. Monday, police said.