 Police investigate shootings that wound 7 in Colorado - Albuquerque Journal

Police investigate shootings that wound 7 in Colorado

By Associated Press

DENVER — Police on Monday were investigating several shootings in the Denver area and Colorado Springs that left seven people wounded.

In Colorado Springs, two juveniles were shot in a parking lot outside The Citadel mall after a disturbance that started inside the mall, police spokesperson Lt. Pam Castro said.

KKTV reported that one of the victims was a 12-year-old girl who happened to be walking by when the shooting started in a dispute involving an ex- and current boyfriend of a girl. The 12-year-old is expected to survive. A boy was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound in his chest and a bullet graze on his arm.

In Denver, two men and a woman were wounded in a shooting near a homeless shelter downtown early Monday and were taken to the hospital, police said. Another person was injured in a shooting in west Denver. Details of their injuries were released.

Meanwhile, a woman who was shot in the shoulder in Aurora took herself to the hospital around 1 a.m. Monday, police said.

Home » Around the Region » Police investigate shootings that wound 7 in Colorado

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
APD: 5 teens charged in woman's death
ABQnews Seeker
Police issue warrants on murder, believe ... Police issue warrants on murder, believe shooting was case of mistaken identity
2
Uninsured homes leave New Mexicans vulnerable in areas hit ...
ABQnews Seeker
Insurance firms unwilling to cover rural ... Insurance firms unwilling to cover rural homes
3
AG campaigns rake in big bucks
2022 election
Over $2.5M raised by Democrats in ... Over $2.5M raised by Democrats in primary race
4
Angels Among Us finalist is now heading to prison
Albuquerque News
80-year-old man convicted of two counts ... 80-year-old man convicted of two counts of criminal sexual penetration of a minor, single count of kidnapping
5
Fire shows minimal growth over weekend
ABQnews Seeker
Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak blaze at 40% ... Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak blaze at 40% containment, 310,253 total acres burned
6
State starts delivering inflation relief payments to residents
ABQnews Seeker
Goal to offset consumer costs amid ... Goal to offset consumer costs amid inflation
7
Journal Poll: Ronchetti enjoys big lead over GOP rivals ...
2022 election
Strong name recognition puts ex-meteorologist at ... Strong name recognition puts ex-meteorologist at top of primary pack
8
APD investigating homicide in NE Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police suspect foul play in ... Albuquerque police suspect foul play in the death of a man at an apartment complex off of Central near Tramway early Sunday morning. Gilbert ...
9
ABQ resident donates grand piano to Easter Island
ABQnews Seeker
Loralee Cooley gifts her beloved Steinway ... Loralee Cooley gifts her beloved Steinway to the School of Music and Arts of Rapa Nui
10
Two Democrats vie for District 1 Bernalillo County Commission ...
2022 election
Primary winner will take on uncontested ... Primary winner will take on uncontested Republican