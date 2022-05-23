Lujan Grisham: Feds liable for wildfire damage

SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Monday that the federal government faces significant legal liability for its role in igniting the largest wildfire in state history, the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire still burning in northern New Mexico.

She added that it’s “problematic” that federal emergency aid isn’t designed to fully compensate victims for their losses.

Taking questions from reporters Monday, Lujan Grisham said she had blunt conversations with federal officials in Washington, D.C., last week about the massive blaze, at least part of which was started after a prescribed burn grew out of control.

She compared the federal liability for the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire to the infamous Cerro Grande Fire in 2000 near Los Alamos, which resulted in hundreds of millions of dollars of damage.

“They have liability here — bigger liability, in my view, than Los Alamos,” Lujan Grisham said.

The governor has encouraged New Mexicans to register with disasterassistance.gov to be eligible for aid.

But she also noted that federal officials say FEMA assistance isn’t designed to fully compensate people for their losses. It’s capped at $39,400 for home repairs and $39,400 for other costs.

“I find this to be problematic. …We’re going to find ways to make New Mexicans who have lost everything as whole as humanly possible,” Lujan Grisham said.

The governor praised the U.S. Forest Service decision to pause prescribed burns across the country for 90 days.

She said it was exactly what she’d asked for during a meeting with U.S. Department of Agriculture officials.

The rules for prescribed burns are “antiquated,” she said, and New Mexico will play a role in helping federal agencies craft more appropriate regulations for the burns, which are used to clear brush and reduce fire danger.

“You can’t be doing what you did in New Mexico anywhere else in the West until we work together,” Lujan Grisham said of her conversation with federal officials.

The Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire has grown to about 310,000 acres.

Lujan Grisham last week estimated that 1,000 to 1,500 structures had been lost to the fire and that 15,000 to 18,000 people had fled the fire.