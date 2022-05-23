Amazon, Universal series ‘Primo’ to film in ABQ

Shea Serrano has made a name for himself as a journalist and as an author.

His latest TV series project, “Primo,” is currently filming in and around Albuquerque through July.

According to the New Mexico Film Office, the single-camera series, inspired by Serrano’s life growing up in San Antonio, Texas, follows a teenager balancing college aspirations, societal expectations, and a hectic home life, anchored by his single mom and five uncles.

“We are thrilled that our partners at Universal Television and Amazon Studios are bringing this television series to New Mexico, and we welcome Shea Serrano and the cast and crew,” said Amber Dodson, New Mexico Film Office director. “Our beautiful state can double for hundreds of places including Texas — plus we offer a deep and skilled workforce, film-friendly businesses, and a competitive tax incentive. We hope this is the first of many seasons made right here in New Mexico.”

The series regulars are Ignacio Diaz-Silverio, Christina Vidal, Johnny Rey Diaz, Henri Esteve, Martin Martinez, Jonathan Medina, Carlos Santos, Nigel Siwabessy, Stakiah Lynn Washington and New Mexico native Efraín Villa.

Villa is slated to star as Mondo. He has also been cast in the NM-based projects such as “Shrapnel,” which recently wrapped in New Mexico, with Cam Gigandet and Jason Patric.

According to the New Mexico Film Office, the production will employ approximately 300 New Mexico crew members.

Serrano serves as creator and executive producer for the series, alongside executive producers Michael Schur via Fremulon, David Miner for 3 Arts Entertainment, and Morgan Sackett.

Peter Murrieta and Lisa Muse Bryant also serve as executive producers.

The series, which will stream on Amazon Freevee, is produced by Amazon Studios and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.