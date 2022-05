This week’s question: What do you think of the decision to implement forest-wide closures in Santa Fe and Carson national forests and a partial closure in the Cibola National Forest due to the early fire season?

Want to participate in Top of Mind? Send your thoughts in 50 words or less to question@abqjournal.com. Responses must include your name and city to be published.

Or use our form at https://www.abqjournal.com/top-of-mind-weekly-question-form