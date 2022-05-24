 Outsiders' 'solutions' to wildfires open door to privatizing lands - Albuquerque Journal

Outsiders’ ‘solutions’ to wildfires open door to privatizing lands

By Ralph Vigil / PECOS FARMER

Northern New Mexico is in the midst of a horrific tragedy at a scale we have not seen before with the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon fires. My heart goes out to the people whose lives have been forever changed by this disaster. Our thoughts are also with your families, the loss of historic homes, cultural resources, spiritual connections and wildlife.

With entire communities being displaced, homes burning and lives uprooted, we are seeing disingenuous out-of-state interests come in and do their best to take advantage of our hardship. We do not appreciate outsiders using our misfortune to push their radical ideological views. People who have likely never stepped foot on these lands that are being ravaged by fires should not be telling New Mexicans how to manage our public lands.

(On May 15) Karla Jones of the ALEC Task Force on Federalism and International Relations based in Arlington, Virginia, penned a guest column in the Albuquerque Journal. (ALEC has) advocated for extreme ideology that would privatize much of our public lands. Opportunistically using our pain for hidden agendas is something we as New Mexicans will not accept.

New Mexicans and Norteños are coming together as a community to do what is needed to take care of one another and survive. When the smoke settles I am certain we will show that same grit and determination when it comes to rebuilding. We as New Mexicans will also lead the efforts to figuring out how to avoid these types of tragedies to the extent possible in the future. Our focus will be on what we can do to protect the health of our public lands, the intersection of our natural and cultural heritage that makes New Mexico, New Mexico. The challenges are many, including climate change, a 1,200-year mega-drought and significantly under-resourced land management agencies. These are issues we will work to address. What we won’t do is allow out-of-state interests the opportunity to get their foot in the door and try and privatize our cherished public lands.

As we continue to look out for one another, support our neighbors and show the rest of the country what makes our people strong and resilient, Jones will continue working on opinion pieces for far-right publications like The RedState. The lived experience we are going through together will strengthen our resolve and lead to a stronger New Mexico. Please be safe and look out for one another in these trying times.

Ralph Vigil is a 12th-generation New Mexican from Pecos. He owns and operates a small organic farm in East Pecos that grows healthy, acequia-grown food for his community.

Home » Opinion » Guest Columns » Outsiders’ ‘solutions’ to wildfires open door to privatizing lands

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Garcia Holmes, Sanchez seek to turn ABQ-based district red
2022 election
Inflation, high crime top issues for ... Inflation, high crime top issues for GOP hopefuls
2
Fire threatened priceless seeds saved for West's post-fire forests
ABQnews Seeker
Researchers moved fast to relocate millions ... Researchers moved fast to relocate millions of samples from Mora facility
3
PNM, advocacy groups differ on bond sale
From the newspaper
Issuance timing would affect consumer rate ... Issuance timing would affect consumer rate reductions
4
County assessor candidates have experience with office
2022 election
Stephen A. Sais and Damian R. ... Stephen A. Sais and Damian R. Lara are vying to fill the seat being vacated by Tanya Giddings, who cannot run again because of ...
5
PNM sued over deadly Ruidoso-area blaze
ABQnews Seeker
Suit: Powerlines poorly maintained Suit: Powerlines poorly maintained
6
Lujan Grisham: Feds liable for wildfire damage
ABQnews Seeker
Governor says it's 'problematic' emergency ... Governor says it's 'problematic' emergency aid isn't designed to fully cover losses
7
Viewers to experience 'natural high' of flying
ABQnews Seeker
“Over New Mexico and the Southwest,” ... “Over New Mexico and the Southwest,” will be screened at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Natural History Museum
8
Order aims to lighten teachers' administrative burden
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Lujan Grisham calls for a ... Gov. Lujan Grisham calls for a 25% reduction in the administrative tasks
9
Charter schools show education and politics can work in ...
From the newspaper
In a world of constant disagreement, ... In a world of constant disagreement, most of us can agree that division in our country is at a fever ...