 Editorial: Pulitzer honors NM artist - Albuquerque Journal

Editorial: Pulitzer honors NM artist

By Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board

Earlier this month, Raven Chacon, a Diné composer based in Albuquerque, became the first Native American to win the Pulitzer Prize for Music.

In its note on the award, the Pulitzer jury called Chacon’s chamber music piece, “Voiceless Mass,” a “mesmerizing, original work … that evokes the weight of history in a church setting, a concentrated and powerful music expression with a haunting, visceral impact.”

Chacon’s piece was co-commissioned by the Milwaukee organization Present Music for its annual Thanksgiving concert. He composed it for a pipe organ housed in the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Milwaukee.

Chacon joins a proud tradition of artists and historians with connections to the Land of Enchantment who have won a Pulitzer. Chacon’s father was from Mora, his mother came from Chinle, Arizona. Born on the Navajo Nation in Fort Defiance, Arizona, Chacon grew up in Albuquerque, where he earned his bachelor’s in music at UNM. He earned his master’s in fine arts from California Institute of the Arts.

And he’s also an installation artist and captures images, video and field recordings. That’s no surprise given his eclectic background. A Journal profile noted, “His grandfather sang traditional Navajo songs. Chacon veered more toward heavy metal and experimental music, navigating the N.M. band scene.”

Who would have ever thought “heavy metal” and “Pulitzer” would exist in the same story? We salute Chacon and his road less traveled on his way to becoming a Pulitzer winner and inspiration.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.

Home » Opinion » Editorials » Editorial: Pulitzer honors NM artist

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Editorial: Make fire-ravaged NM whole
Editorials
The federal response to Gov. Michelle ... The federal response to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's request for disaster relief as a result ...
2
Editorial: Ronchetti best among GOP field for governor
Editorials
Today, the Journal concludes its endorsements ... Today, the Journal concludes its endorsements in contested primary races with its picks for governor ...
3
Editorial: Journal announces endorsements for state AG, auditor and ...
Editorials
Today, the Journal announces its endorsements ... Today, the Journal announces its endorsements in contested primary races for New Mexico attorney gen ...
4
Editorial: Journal backs Garcia Holmes and Vasquez in CD1 ...
Editorials
Today, the Journal announces its endorsements ... Today, the Journal announces its endorsements for contested primary races for the U.S. House of Repr ...
5
Editorial: Journal announces endorsements for BernCO commission and county ...
Editorials
Today, the Journal announces its primary ... Today, the Journal announces its primary endorsements for Bernalillo County commission and county assessor.
6
Editorial: Journal announces endorsements for sheriff and judges
Editorials
Today, the Journal announces its primary ... Today, the Journal announces its primary endorsements for Bernalillo County sheriff and contested ra ...
7
Editorial: Pretrial release decisions must hinge on good police ...
Editorials
During election season in New Mexico, ... During election season in New Mexico, promises to crack down on crime are ubiquitous — on both ...
8
Editorial: Journal concludes primary endorsements for NM House
Editorials
Today, the Journal continues endorsements for ... Today, the Journal continues endorsements for contested primary legislative races in the metro area. ...
9
Editorial: Journal begins ’22 endorsements with NM House of ...
Editorials
For ongoing coverage that will include ... For ongoing coverage that will include candidate profiles, Q&As and endorsements as they are published, go to www.abqjournal.com/2498103/2022-primary-election.html.