 Ex-White House press secretary Jen Psaki hired by MSNBC - Albuquerque Journal

Ex-White House press secretary Jen Psaki hired by MSNBC

By Mark Kennedy / Associated Press

NEW YORK — Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki has officially landed at MSNBC, where she is expected to make appearances on the network’s cable and streaming programs as well as host a new original show.

The program, set to debut in the first quarter of 2023, will “bring together her unique perspective from behind the podium and her deep experience in the highest levels of government and presidential politics,” the network said in a statement Tuesday.

Psaki will also appear on NBC and during MSNBC’s primetime special election programming throughout the midterms and 2024 presidential election.

Psaki most recently served as White House spokesperson for the first 16 months of the Biden administration. She previously served as White House communications director under former President Barack Obama and as the spokeswoman for the Department of State.

“Her extensive experience in government and on the campaign trail and perspective as a White House and Washington insider is the type of analysis that sets MSNBC apart,” MSNBC President Rashida Jones said in a statement. “She’s a familiar face and trusted authority to MSNBC viewers, and we look forward to her insight during this consequential election season.”

At MSNBC, on-air personalities are mostly sympathetic to Biden and the Democrats. During Psaki’s White House tenure, Democrats saw her as a champion of their causes, while conservatives found her combative and standoffish.

MSNBC has also hired Symone Sanders, former chief spokeswoman for Vice President Kamala Harris. NBC News has taken pains to draw distinctions between its journalists and MSNBC, which has beefed up its opinion programming.

Home » Politics » Ex-White House press secretary Jen Psaki hired by MSNBC

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Fire threatened priceless seeds saved for West's post-fire forests
ABQnews Seeker
Researchers moved fast to relocate millions ... Researchers moved fast to relocate millions of samples from Mora facility
2
Order aims to lighten teachers' administrative burden
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Lujan Grisham calls for a ... Gov. Lujan Grisham calls for a 25% reduction in the administrative tasks
3
PNM, advocacy groups differ on bond sale
From the newspaper
Issuance timing would affect consumer rate ... Issuance timing would affect consumer rate reductions
4
Garcia Holmes, Sanchez seek to turn ABQ-based district red
2022 election
Inflation, high crime top issues for ... Inflation, high crime top issues for GOP hopefuls
5
PNM sued over deadly Ruidoso-area blaze
ABQnews Seeker
Suit: Powerlines poorly maintained Suit: Powerlines poorly maintained
6
Lujan Grisham: Feds liable for wildfire damage
ABQnews Seeker
Governor says it's 'problematic' emergency ... Governor says it's 'problematic' emergency aid isn't designed to fully cover losses
7
Viewers to experience 'natural high' of flying
ABQnews Seeker
“Over New Mexico and the Southwest,” ... “Over New Mexico and the Southwest,” will be screened at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Natural History Museum
8
County assessor candidates have experience with office
2022 election
Stephen A. Sais and Damian R. ... Stephen A. Sais and Damian R. Lara are vying to fill the seat being vacated by Tanya Giddings, who cannot run again because of ...
9
District judge candidate acknowledges 2018 tax lien
2022 election
Journal alerted by opponent's campaign manager Journal alerted by opponent's campaign manager
10
Mistrial declared in 1997 homicide case
ABQnews Seeker
jurors failed to reach a unanimous ... jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict in the case against the man accused of killin