2 wildfires in southern, western Colorado fully contained

DENVER — Two wildfires burning in southern and western Colorado have been fully contained.

A fire that burned over 1,500 acres (2.3 square miles) near the former mining town of Cripple Creek was fully contained Tuesday, nearly two weeks after it started, the Teller County Sheriff’s Office said.

To the west, the spread of a wildfire near Montrose has also been stopped, the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team said Tuesday. The fire, which burned 313 acres (127 hectares), started on May 19. The cause is under investigation.