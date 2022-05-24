 Heightened wildfire threat prompts stricter restrictions in Arizona - Albuquerque Journal

Heightened wildfire threat prompts stricter restrictions in Arizona

By Associated Press

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Arizona’s six national forests and some local governments and land management agencies are implementing stricter campfire and smoking restrictions because of the heightened wildfire threat, officials announced Wednesday.

Heightened restrictions ordered by the Apache-Sitgreaves, Coconino, Coronado, Kaibab, Prescott and Tonto national forests take effect either Wednesday or Thursday, officials said.

Along with restricting campfires and smoking, the forests’ heightened restrictions prohibit or impose limits on activities such as shooting, welding, using chain saws, running generators and driving motor vehicles off roads.

“The restrictions are necessary to reduce human-caused wildfires during periods of high fire danger and persistent severe fire conditions,” according to a statement by the Apache-Sitgreaves forests.

Other jurisdictions implementing stricter fire restrictions this week include the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, the city of Flagstaff and federal Bureau of Land Management units in southern Arizona.

In rural southeastern Arizona, winds and warmer temperatures were expected to challenge crews trying to protect power lines and scattered homes from a wildfire that has burned six square miles (16 square kilometers) of grass and brush near Elgin in eastern Santa Cruz County.

Cause of the fire was under investigation. It started Monday.

Home » Around the Region » Heightened wildfire threat prompts stricter restrictions in Arizona

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Fire threatened priceless seeds saved for West's post-fire forests
ABQnews Seeker
Researchers moved fast to relocate millions ... Researchers moved fast to relocate millions of samples from Mora facility
2
Order aims to lighten teachers' administrative burden
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Lujan Grisham calls for a ... Gov. Lujan Grisham calls for a 25% reduction in the administrative tasks
3
PNM, advocacy groups differ on bond sale
From the newspaper
Issuance timing would affect consumer rate ... Issuance timing would affect consumer rate reductions
4
Garcia Holmes, Sanchez seek to turn ABQ-based district red
2022 election
Inflation, high crime top issues for ... Inflation, high crime top issues for GOP hopefuls
5
PNM sued over deadly Ruidoso-area blaze
ABQnews Seeker
Suit: Powerlines poorly maintained Suit: Powerlines poorly maintained
6
Lujan Grisham: Feds liable for wildfire damage
ABQnews Seeker
Governor says it's 'problematic' emergency ... Governor says it's 'problematic' emergency aid isn't designed to fully cover losses
7
Viewers to experience 'natural high' of flying
ABQnews Seeker
“Over New Mexico and the Southwest,” ... “Over New Mexico and the Southwest,” will be screened at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Natural History Museum
8
County assessor candidates have experience with office
2022 election
Stephen A. Sais and Damian R. ... Stephen A. Sais and Damian R. Lara are vying to fill the seat being vacated by Tanya Giddings, who cannot run again because of ...
9
District judge candidate acknowledges 2018 tax lien
2022 election
Journal alerted by opponent's campaign manager Journal alerted by opponent's campaign manager
10
Mistrial declared in 1997 homicide case
ABQnews Seeker
jurors failed to reach a unanimous ... jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict in the case against the man accused of killin