TV debate Wednesday for AG candidates Torrez and Colón

The two candidates in the hotly contested race for the Democratic nomination for state Attorney General are set to appear at a televised debate on Wednesday night sponsored by KOAT-TV, the Albuquerque Journal and KKOB News Radio.

The half-hour debate between 2nd Judicial District Attorney Raul Torrez and State Auditor Brian Colón will begin at 6:30 pm.

Both are running in the June 7 primary election for the open seat for the AG, which is the state’s top lawyer and law enforcement officer. Current Attorney General Hector Balderas is term-limited. The winner of the primary will face Republican lawyer Jeremy Gay of Gallup.

Colón, former chairman of the state Democratic Party, has practiced civil law and was elected state Auditor in 2017.

Torrez is a career prosecutor serving his second term overseeing the state’s largest district attorney’s office.

Both have waged hard-hitting campaigns, and were confrontational and aggressive in their first televised debate on KRQE.

The Attorney General’s Office has primary authority for enforcement of consumer protection and antitrust laws, prosecution of criminal appeals and some complex white-collar crimes, among other responsibilities.