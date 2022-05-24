 Attorney: Police shot man seconds after order to raise hands - Albuquerque Journal

Attorney: Police shot man seconds after order to raise hands

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

A lawyer for the family of a 29-year-old Black man who was fatally shot last month by a Houston police officer said body camera video shows he was given only seconds to raise his hands before he was shot.

Jalen Randle was shot April 27 as he exited a vehicle, police said. Police said he was being pursued because he was wanted on three felony warrants.

Police released video of the shooting Tuesday after Randle’s family demanded it, but Assistant Chief Thomas Hardin said in the introduction to the footage that the department is still in the early stages of its investigation. A spokesman for the Houston police department declined to comment further because of the ongoing investigation.

The video shows the officer firing once almost immediately after yelling “Hey, let me see your hands!” as he got out of a police car. After Randle fell to the ground, the officer uttered an expletive.

Attorney Ben Crump said in a statement that the video shows clearly that Randle had no time to comply with the officer’s orders before he was shot. Crump said Randle was handcuffed and drug across the ground before officers rendered aid.

“The brutality displayed in this video is extremely disturbing — from the officer firing a deadly shot seemingly as he ordered Jalen to put his hands up to the way they handcuffed and dragged his lifeless body across the ground,” said Crump, who is one of the nation’s top civil rights attorneys and also represented the family of George Floyd after he was killed by Minneapolis police officers, has won financial settlements in about 200 police brutality cases.

Police have said officers tried to pull over a vehicle after seeing Randle get into its passenger seat, but the driver didn’t stop till officers eventually blocked its path.

Police say Randle then exited and an officer shot him. Police say Randle was in possession of a bag with a gun in it.

Crump said previously that an independent autopsy showed that Randle was shot in the back of his neck and witnesses said he was running away.

Police haven’t identified the officer who shot Randle, but the body camera footage released Tuesday is labeled “Officer Privette BWC.” Houston Officer Shane Privette was indicted for using excessive force in a 2017 incident but that charge was dismissed in 2019.

Home » Around the Region » Attorney: Police shot man seconds after order to raise hands

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Fire threatened priceless seeds saved for West's post-fire forests
ABQnews Seeker
Researchers moved fast to relocate millions ... Researchers moved fast to relocate millions of samples from Mora facility
2
TV debate Wednesday for AG candidates Torrez and Colón
2022 election
The two candidates in the hotly ... The two candidates in the hotly contested race for the Democratic nomination for state Attorney General are set to appear at a televised debate ...
3
Order aims to lighten teachers' administrative burden
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Lujan Grisham calls for a ... Gov. Lujan Grisham calls for a 25% reduction in the administrative tasks
4
PNM, advocacy groups differ on bond sale
From the newspaper
Issuance timing would affect consumer rate ... Issuance timing would affect consumer rate reductions
5
Garcia Holmes, Sanchez seek to turn ABQ-based district red
2022 election
Inflation, high crime top issues for ... Inflation, high crime top issues for GOP hopefuls
6
PNM sued over deadly Ruidoso-area blaze
ABQnews Seeker
Suit: Powerlines poorly maintained Suit: Powerlines poorly maintained
7
Lujan Grisham: Feds liable for wildfire damage
ABQnews Seeker
Governor says it's 'problematic' emergency ... Governor says it's 'problematic' emergency aid isn't designed to fully cover losses
8
County assessor candidates have experience with office
2022 election
Stephen A. Sais and Damian R. ... Stephen A. Sais and Damian R. Lara are vying to fill the seat being vacated by Tanya Giddings, who cannot run again because of ...
9
District judge candidate acknowledges 2018 tax lien
2022 election
Journal alerted by opponent's campaign manager Journal alerted by opponent's campaign manager
10
Mistrial declared in 1997 homicide case
ABQnews Seeker
jurors failed to reach a unanimous ... jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict in the case against the man accused of killin