Taos, Meow Wolf, Carlsbad Caverns make list of ‘best things to do around the USA’

Three New Mexico destinations are being billed as one of the “150 best things to do around the USA” by Travel Lemming.

The team of writers picked places across the country.

Taos comes in at No. 4.

Meanwhile, Santa Fe-based Meow Wolf ranks at No. 30 and Carlsbad Caverns National Park is at No. 52.

The Southwest has three of the top five destinations, with Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff and Million Dollar Highway from Ouray to Silverton, Colorado in the top two spots.

“This summer is shaping up to be pivotal for the tourism industry,” said Nate Hake, Travel Lemming CEO. “With so much on the line for the future of travel, we decided to spotlight 150 unique things our team feels are especially worth your tourism dollars.”

According to the article, it says “Southwest soul is around every corner in the high desert town of Taos.”

“The outdoor spaces, cultural experiences, and incredible art are all wonderful. But in my opinion, what makes Taos a stand-out destination is the kindness of its locals,” said Travel Lemming editor Abigail Nueve.

At No. 30 is Meow Wolf, which has portals in Las Vegas, Nevada, Denver and Santa Fe.

The “interdimensional art experience” features “immersive installations [that] will transport you to an otherworldly fantasy realm, and perhaps leave you scratching your head and wondering what you just saw,” the article said.

“Meow Wolf is one of those things that’s hard to describe, but impossible to forget,” Hake said.

Travel Lemming writer Jasmine Pettitt wrote about Carlsbad Caverns National Park, which is on the list at No. 52.

She described it as “enchanting, awe-inspiring, and humbling all at once. The overwhelming silence in the caverns allows you to reflect and contemplate life as you take it all in.”

To read more, visit travellemming.com/things-to-do-in-usa/