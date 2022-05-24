 APD investigates possible homicide, IDs recent victims - Albuquerque Journal

APD investigates possible homicide, IDs recent victims

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Police investigate a possible homicide Tuesday afternoon in a mobile home park on West Central. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

Police are investigating a possible homicide Tuesday afternoon on West Central and they identified three people recently killed in separate incidents across Albuquerque.

Lt. Ray Del Greco, with the Albuquerque Police Department, said officers responded around 9:45 a.m. to the 10200 block of Central SW, near 98th, for reports of a man found dead outside a home.

He said police detained a man at the scene and investigators were combing the area for clues on what led to the man’s death.

“There is an extensive domestic violence history at this address,” Del Greco said.

He said a lot of things at the scene indicated foul play but are calling it a “suspicious death” until they had a cause of death.

Gilbert Gallegos, an APD spokesman, released the names of three people killed this month across the city, including a teenage boy.

He said the deaths of Angel Soto-Gallardo, 16, Nathan Wasserman, 32, and Rene Castillo, 21, were being investigated as homicides.

The first was on May 11, when police responded just after midnight to a shooting near Cardenas and Southern SE. Officers found Soto-Gallardo fatally shot and lying in the street.

Then, on May 15, officers responded to a shooting near Chico and General Patch and found Wassermen shot to death.

And Last Friday police were called around 2 p.m. to a shooting near Interstate 25 and Central. As they responded Castillo showed up to the hospital with gunshot wounds and died soon after.

